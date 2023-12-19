How to prevent and treat tinea versicolor so it doesn’t reappear

RADARBANYUMAS.DISWAY.ID – Caring for skin is predominantly done by women. But nowadays, many men are starting to care for and pay attention to the health of their skin.

Because there are so many care products for skin. Also it is quite easy to use and can be purchased anywhere.

Especially the skin on the face needs attention and care. Taking care of your skin has also become easier.

Skin is quite an important part. The skin itself is the outermost and largest part of the body. therefore it needs to be treated.

There are many problems that can occur with the skin. Therefore, many people pay attention to and care for their skin.

One of the skin problems that people experience quite often is tinea versicolor. This tinea versicolor problem is a problem caused by the Malassezia fungus group.

Tinea versicolor skin problems occur due to fungal infections of the skin. Usually this tinea versicolor skin problem will be characterized by spots that are lighter or darker in color than the original skin color.

Initially tinea versicolor was small spots. But over time the spots will merge and form larger spots on the skin.

Panu has other names, namely pityriasis versicolor or tinea versicolor. This skin problem is not transmitted to other people.

Usually tinea versicolor often occurs in the back, shoulders, chest, neck, stomach and upper arms. This tinea versicolor skin problem is very common and quite common in Indonesia.

