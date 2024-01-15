How to receive MUX-3 MUX-6 Alfa TVP TVP Polonia Belsat TVP1 TVP2 TVP Info does not work, black screen

#receive #MUX3 #MUX6 #Alfa #TVP #TVP #Polonia #Belsat #TVP1 #TVP2 #TVP #Info #work #black #screen

In mid-December 2023, the standard for broadcasting TVP channels on the third multiplex (MUX-3) of terrestrial television changed. In order to provide viewers with additional time to retune their receivers, Telewizja Polska launched a temporary, parallel broadcast of TVP1, TVP2, TVP Info, TVP ABC and TVP Kultura channels, which were broadcast simultaneously from two multiplexes.

In some cases, it is necessary to retune the receivers

0d On January 13, the TVP program offer on terrestrial television will reach its target shape: MUX-3 (TVP1, TVP2, TVP3, TVP Info, TVP Sport, TVP Historia, TVP Kultura and TVP ABC), MUX-6 (TVP Woman, TVP Document, TVP Nauka, TVP Rozrywka, TVP Polonia, Alfa TVP and Belsat TV).

The previous TVP authorities informed the National Broadcasting Council that the English-language TVP World will also return to MUX-6 on January 13. The station’s broadcast was suspended on December 20, along with TVP Info and TVP3. Those channels have already returned, but TVP World is still not broadcasting.

Viewers who receive television channels in the new DVB-T2/HEVC standard, e.g. TVP Woman, TVP Document or TVP Nauka, should only retune their receivers and update the channel list. On newer decoders and TVs, channel scanning should take place automatically. In case of problems, TVP encourages you to contact the hotline (22 26 29 888) or visit the website telewizjanaziemna.pl.

Almost all multiplexes in the new standard

Since mid-November, Telewizja Polska has been running a campaign with information about the change to the MUX-3 standard. After changes at TVP, Krzysztof Ziemec was replaced in spots styled as a special edition of “Teleexpress” by Maciej Orłości, who returned to host this program. At the time of the standard change, over 200,000 households did not have receivers. They lost access to the main TVP stations and recipients had to buy a new decoder (prices start from PLN 60) or a TV set. This year they cannot count on funding for the purchase of the device.

People with older receivers that are incompatible with DVB-T2/HEVC can only watch MUX-8 channels (Nowa TV, Metro, Zoom TV, WP). All other nationwide multiplexes are available in the new standard. These are: MUX-1 (TTV, TV Trwam, Stopklatka, Fokus TV, Polo TV, Eska TV, Antena HD, Wydarzenia 24), MUX-2 (Polsat, Super Polsat, TV4, TV6, TVN, TVN7, TV Puls, Puls 2), MUX-4 (Polsat News Polityka and the encoded Polsat Box package), as well as MUX-6 (TVP Woman, TVP Document, TVP Nauka, TVP Rozrywka, TVP Polonia, Alfa TVP and Belsat TV).