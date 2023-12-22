How to receive MUX-8 CTV9 new channel multiplex terrestrial channel list

#receive #MUX8 #CTV9 #channel #multiplex #terrestrial #channel #list

At the beginning of the year, MUX-8 left TVP Kultura HD and TVP Woman, which are now part of MUX-6. Currently available via the eighth multiplex are: Nowa TV, Zoom TV, WP and Metro. MUX-8 can accommodate one more channel in high definition (HD) and one in standard definition (SD), or three stations in SD.

The National Broadcasting Council decided to select three specialized channels in the competition, broadcast in SD. Telewizja Polsat, which proposed the W24 news station, and Red Carpet Media Group with three proposals for film and series channels, signed up to participate. The latter applications were not considered because they concerned the extension of the license, not its granting. Only Polsat, which wants to connect W24 with the Wydarzenia 24 channel, submitted a correct application. The National Broadcasting Council republished the announcement. This time regarding two places in MUX-8. In the meantime Polsat entered W24 in the MUX-1 proceedings and won the competition (the station will soon start broadcasting as Events 24).

In the renewed competition for broadcasting on MUX-8, Red Carpet Media Group submitted applications for the series and film channel RCTV and the film and documentary channel CTV9. There were no others willing. On Wednesday, at the National Broadcasting Council meeting, it was decided that the second channel would be given a place on the eighth multiplex.

As told to us by prof. Tadeusz Kowalski, member of the National Broadcasting Council, the Council decided to grant one license because both proposals were similar and the applications did not guarantee financing for two channels with high programming quality.

– We are very pleased with the decision of the National Broadcasting Council to grant us a license to broadcast a film and documentary program called CTV9 as part of MUX-8 – says Leszek Kułak, head of the supervisory board of Red Carpet Media Group, to Wirtualnemedia.pl.

What does CTV9 station offer?

He announces that “the channel’s programming offer will be a combination of films and series, films and documentary series, as well as educational and advisory programs” – The program proposal will be addressed to a wide range of recipients, both in terms of age, education and place of residence. Our ambition is to offer programming content that is currently able to meet viewers’ expectations, complementing the offer of other programs available, especially via terrestrial television – informs Kułak.

When will the station open? – In the license application, we declared the time necessary to start broadcasting the program as two months – says Leszek Kułak.

Another competition for the remaining places or a place in MUX-8 will probably be announced soon. TVP Kultura was broadcast in HD quality, so instead of two stations in SD, a competition for one place in HD quality could be announced. The advantage of this multiplex may be that it is the only nationwide one broadcast in the old DVB-T standard.

In the recent competitions for broadcasting on MUX-1 and MUX-8, two right-wing television stations, wPolsce.pl and TV Republika, broadcasting on cable networks and digital platforms, did not take part. The argument against trying to enter the multiplex were the high costs of terrestrial broadcasting. However, now that the Minister of Culture and National Heritage has changed the management of TVP and the public broadcaster’s message will also change, both stations may change their minds and take part in the next competition for broadcasting on MUX-8.

In the first half of this year Red Carpet Media Group achieved an increase in revenues from PLN 3.94 to 5.92 million, EBITDA from PLN 1.65 to 3.23 million and net profit from PLN 1.44 to 2.16 million.