How to regain well-being in times of uncertainty?

In an increasingly fast-paced and challenging world, mental health has become a crucial issue. According to the World Health Organization, more than 280 million people suffer from depression or anxiety globally.

In the Ecuadorian context, characterized by an increase in insecurity and the resulting political and social uncertainty, mental health becomes essential. According to data from the Ministry of Public Health, depressive disorder affects approximately 4.6% of the adult population, placing the country in eleventh place in the region.

This situation worsens in an environment where citizen insecurity generates anxiety and stress among the population. Dr. Gregory Celis, specialist in critical medicine and medical director of Laboratorios Bagó, comments that depression has its origin in a complex interaction of factors, including hormonal changes, genetic influences and psychosocial elements, such as stressful situations in emotional or work life.

As a result of these multiple factors, patients with depression may experience changes in appetite, sleep disturbances, loss of interest in pleasurable activities, nonspecific pain, and even have recurrent thoughts of death.

On the other hand, anxiety can be triggered by chronic stress, trauma, environmental conditions, biological imbalances and genetic factors, explains the doctor. And associated symptoms include nausea, difficulty breathing, palpitations, excessive sweating, and sudden episodes of fear. Which significantly affects the quality of life of those who suffer from this disorder.

However, despite the difficulties that a patient with depression or anxiety may face, there are several comprehensive treatments focused on helping the person recover their quality of life. However, it should be emphasized that these treatments are personalized and adjusted to the patient’s needs, indicates the expert.

Psychological support: Psychotherapy, especially cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT), has proven to be highly effective in the treatment of both depression and anxiety. This approach focuses on identifying and changing negative thought patterns, promoting a more positive outlook on life.

Balanced diet: Aside from traditional treatments, the relationship between diet and mental health should not be underestimated. A balanced diet, rich in nutrients such as omega-3 fatty acids, B vitamins, and minerals such as zinc, can have a positive impact on emotional well-being. Likewise, it is important to avoid excess refined sugars and processed foods, and encourage the intake of fruits, vegetables, and lean proteins.

Physical activity: it is important that people who suffer from these disorders perform exercise such as walking, running or practicing some type of sport. This allows chemicals to be released in the brain, which helps reduce stress.

Regarding pharmacological treatments, it explains that medications, such as antidepressants and anxiolytics, are commonly used to treat these diseases, but these must be administered under medical supervision in order to prevent complications. These substances seek to balance chemical functions in the brain, contributing to improving the patient’s emotional well-being. However, it is essential to highlight that personalization in the choice of medication and dosage is essential for each person.

The important thing is to be alert to the symptoms and prioritize the prevention of depression and anxiety. A personalized approach and collaboration with health professionals can make a big difference in patients’ quality of life, says the doctor.