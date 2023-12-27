How to request a credit card from Banco de Venezuela? GUIDE and requirements | Bank of Venezuela online

#request #credit #card #Banco #Venezuela #GUIDE #requirements #Bank #Venezuela #online

This banking entity is one of the most popular in Venezuela and to find out how to access a credit card, just enter the note.

Are you looking to apply for a credit card in the Bank of Venezuela? If the answer was positive, then you should review the following lines, because we will provide you with the steps you must follow to access this benefit in said financial institution.

Keep in mind that the requirements to obtain a credit card are: to be a BDV customer for three months, to be at least 18 years old, to have monthly income based on the current minimum wage and to have resided for at least one year in Venezuela (in the case of foreigners).

Documents to request a credit card from the Bank of Venezuela

If you are one of the people who want to obtain a Bank of Venezuela credit cardthen check here the requirements that you must meet and where you should go to carry out the procedure without any inconvenience, especially if you are retired.

Have an active checking or savings account in the Bank of Venezuela for three months.

Have six months in the current job and one year of verifiable job continuity. If you are a foreigner, you must have resided in the country for one year.

Submit the last three account statements and credit card statements that you have in other banking entities.

Proof of retirement (in case of being retired).

If you are the owner of a company, you must present a photocopy of the founding document, the latest minutes of the shareholders’ meeting and the current RIF.

Independent workers must have a professional title or card for the union to which they belong.

How to request a credit card from Banco de Venezuela?

After reviewing each of the requirements that we mentioned above, you have to go to a Banco de Venezuela agency with the application for a credit card, photocopy of identity card and RIF, proof of work, income certification signed by a public accountant collegiate.

How to open an account at the Bank of Venezuela via the Internet?

The official portal of Bank of Venezuela allows people to open a bank account through their page. Check here the four simple steps you must follow:

Visit the application page of the Bank of Venezuela.

Click on ‘Open an account’ and scan the documents requested.

Fill out your information and your cell phone number.

Finally, create your user.

