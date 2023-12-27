How to save money with the boiler, is it better to keep it on or turn it off at night? Mistakes to avoid

#save #money #boiler #turn #night #Mistakes #avoid

Advice and suggestions for saving money with the boiler: what not to do and how to behave at night, whether to turn it off or keep it on

The boiler is a very important tool that allows the heating of domestic water, as well as putting the heating into operation. In this regard, however, there are some doubts about how to save money and how to behave in certain cases, for example at night, or whether it is better to turn it off or keep it on. The fact that there is interest in the topic is more than understandable, given that it is one of the most widely used household appliances, and consequently, significant from a consumption point of view.

Boiler, how to save: turn it off at night or leave it on and more

The question about how to save money with your boiler must start from a point, that is, if and when it is best to deactivate it, and in this sense, as regards the night, it would be better not to turn it off, as he explains Trendonline.it. It is therefore preferable to leave the boiler on, with a view to savings on your bill.

Switching it off would make it necessary to switch it back on, which would involve a high energy expenditure. Therefore, it would be a good idea to turn off the boiler completely only if you are sure you will be leaving the apartment for a long time, for example 2/3 days at least. However, if you have a water heater, things are different and in this case you should consider turning it off during the night, given that energy consumption is high.

How to save on the boiler: pay attention to the ideal temperature to achieve this

Save money with your boiler it is therefore a question that many are asking themselves, starting with the aspect linked to the possible shutdown during the night. The moment the tool is deactivated, when it is reactivated it will be subjected to a lot of stress. Consequently, to return fully to function, there will be a large consumption of gasessentially a waste, avoidable if the boiler remains on even at night or for short periods when you are away from home.

In the case of modern boiler models, these are able to always remain active without this causing a burden on the bill, or particular risks, although attention must however be paid to the issue of temperature. If the boiler remains on, it will keep the temperature constant. With the switch off, the temperature would instead be low, and reaching the set temperature would require a additional amount of gas which would not exist if the appliance were left running.

To save money with the boiler it is good to pay attention to the temperature, to be kept within a certain range which, according to experts, is between 20 and 22 degrees, without exceeding this threshold. A possible solution to save at night involves not switching it off but a slight drop below this range, i.e. with a temperature set between 16 and 17 degrees, to then be raised in the morning.

By doing so, the work that the boiler will have to carry out will be less demanding. The issue of correct maintenance is also very relevant, both for safety purposes obviously and for the efficiency of the boiler itself. These are some general ideas on the matter, but it is in any case advisable to delve deeper into aspects and questions regarding your situation consulting experts and professionals in the field, so as to know all the elements, from the issue of safety to consumption.