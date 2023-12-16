How to solve housing market problems? Expert points the way – Executive Digest

#solve #housing #market #problems #Expert #points #Executive #Digest

The housing market is currently going through a global crisis, but an expert pointed out what, for him, is the solution, fractional ownership.

Whether it’s unaffordable housing prices, higher mortgage rates, rising rental prices, the housing market seems to be stuck in a never-ending crisis. But Anthony Codling, head of European housing and building materials at investment bank RBC Capital Markets, says fractional ownership is the best solution.

Fractional ownership refers to the situation where multiple people own separate shares of an asset or property. Instead of a single entity owning the entire property, it is divided into fractions, and different individuals or entities own those portions.

This is common in real estate investments, funds, and even certain types of digital assets. Each holder of a fraction has proportional rights over the asset and, often, decisions and responsibilities are shared according to the participation of each party. It is a way of allowing multiple people to have an interest in an asset without owning the whole thing.

The expert reveals that the information and technology we need to make fractional ownership happen are already available.

“In my opinion, if politicians are serious about solving the housing crisis, they need to go beyond just making big sweeping statements and start planning the future in fractions,” reveals Anthony Codling to ‘This is Money’.

However, the expert does not believe that we can solve the current problem, and considers that the home purchase market, in the traditional model, is no longer suitable for its purpose.

“If we don’t act, we will see an accelerated rate of housing wealth inequality, with fewer and fewer working people able to buy their own home,” he stressed.