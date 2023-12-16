How to solve housing market problems? Expert points the way – Executive Digest

#solve #housing #market #problems #Expert #points #Executive #Digest

The housing market is currently going through a global crisis, but an expert pointed out what, for him, is the solution, fractional ownership.

Whether it’s unaffordable housing prices, higher mortgage rates, rising rental prices, the housing market seems to be stuck in a never-ending crisis. But Anthony Codling, head of European housing and building materials at investment bank RBC Capital Markets, says fractional ownership is the best solution.

Fractional ownership refers to the situation where multiple people own separate shares of an asset or property. Instead of a single entity owning the entire property, it is divided into fractions, and different individuals or entities own those portions.

This is common in real estate investments, funds, and even certain types of digital assets. Each holder of a fraction has proportional rights over the asset and, often, decisions and responsibilities are shared according to the participation of each party. It is a way of allowing multiple people to have an interest in an asset without owning the whole thing.

The expert reveals that the information and technology we need to make fractional ownership happen are already available.

“In my opinion, if politicians are serious about solving the housing crisis, they need to go beyond just making big sweeping statements and start planning the future in fractions,” reveals Anthony Codling to ‘This is Money’.

However, the expert does not believe that we can solve the current problem, and considers that the home purchase market, in the traditional model, is no longer suitable for its purpose.

“If we don’t act, we will see an accelerated rate of housing wealth inequality, with fewer and fewer working people able to buy their own home,” he stressed.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Laptop with 64-core AMD EPYC processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080? In China it is possible
Laptop with 64-core AMD EPYC processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080? In China it is possible
Posted on
‘Home Alone’ star goes crazy over the same question: “I want them to stop”
‘Home Alone’ star goes crazy over the same question: “I want them to stop”
Posted on
The FCZ loses in St. Gallen: “The title is taken,” says Zeidler – Henriksen sees it completely differently
The FCZ loses in St. Gallen: “The title is taken,” says Zeidler – Henriksen sees it completely differently
Posted on
These symptoms are warning signs of infection
These symptoms are warning signs of infection
Posted on
Tags
African akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture emphasis Freed GAZA Government Hamas horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the president press morocco rain Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Sudan today Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News