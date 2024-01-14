How to tell the difference between gastro and food poisoning?

#difference #gastro #food #poisoning

This will also interest you

[EN VIDÉO] Interview: the intestinal microbiota, an essential ally of the immune system The intestinal microbiota brings together all the microbes present in our intestine. It allows a good…

Abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea… These symptoms can be suggestive of gastroenteritis. But also from food poisoning. How do you know if you suffer from one or other of these conditions? The gastroenteritis epidemic is gaining ground throughout France with an 80% increase in SOS Médecins acts for vomiting in children, and 36% for adults in the first week of January. The symptoms of this illness linked to a winter virus are very similar to those of food poisoning, also called food poisoning. Stomach aches, nausea, diarrhea, vomiting can occur if you suffer from one or other of these pathologies. So how to differentiate them?

The most common form of gastroenteritis, an inflammation of the mucous membranes of the intestinal wall, is caused by rotavirus or adenovirus. This is the form of gastroenteritis which is currently raging in France, in the form of an epidemic. Food poisoning is caused by the consumption of food or drink contaminated by a pathogen, most often a bacteria such as E. Coli, salmonella or Listeria.

How soon do symptoms appear? ?

If the symptoms are not specific, it is undoubtedly the temporality which can point to gastroenteritis or food poisoning. The latter occurs shortly after a meal. “ It is probably the rapidity of the onset of the first symptoms, i.e. one hour after ingestion, which most often indicates poisoning. », Specifies the Swiss Tour hospital.

So, while the incubation period for gastroenteritis is at least 24 hours, symptoms of food poisoning appear within hours of consuming the contaminated food. So, ” if the symptoms persist for more than a day after ingestion of the suspected food, there is a good chance that it is gastroenteritis », Launches the Pasteur Institute.

Are there any sick people around him?

Another sign that speaks in favor of food poisoning: the fact that several people present gastrointestinal symptoms one to a few hours after the same meal. If several people are actually affected, the contaminated food route should be favored.

On the trail of suggestive symptoms

A particular symptom can point to gastroenteritis. According to the Pasteur Institute in Lille, fever is in fact more common in this disease than in cases of food poisoning. In addition the presence of mucus and blood in the stools “ should suggest food poisoning with bacteria capable of attacking the wall of the intestine (“invasive bacteria”), which will require the prescription of an antibiotic », notes the specialized site Fréquences Officines.

Duration of symptoms

The duration of symptoms can also be suggestive. The symptoms of gastroenteritis generally persist longer than those of food poisoning, which often disappear within 12 to 24 hours. “ If symptoms persist for more than a day after ingestion of the suspected food, there is a good chance that it is viral gastroenteritis. », confirms the Pasteur Institute of Lille.

What treatments for gastro and food poisoning?

Gastroenteritis or food poisoning, the important thing is to avoid dehydration, especially in fragile people. You should also adapt your diet. “ Drink plenty of fluids, favor starchy foods like rice, avoid dairy products, meat, spicy dishes, sugar or fat », summarizes the Tour hospital. A consultation is necessary for children under two years old and when symptoms persist for more than two days or intensify.

Poisoning by bacteria Clostridium botulinum (responsible for botulism), which affects the nervous system, potentially fatal, constitutes a medical emergency. If the food in question is a fungus, you should also seek emergency advice.

To note : ” In 2021, 1,309 collective food poisoning infections were declared in France, affecting 11,056 people, of whom 512 (5%) presented themselves at the hospital (hospitalization or emergency department) and 16 (0.14%) were deceased », according to Public Health France which adds that Salmonella was the most commonly found pathogen. Food poisoning is rarely serious but complications can occur in people at risk such as children, the elderly and pregnant women.