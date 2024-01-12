How to translate the slogan “frozen garlic” that must be called “frozen garlic” in Taiwan’s elections? “New York Times” literal translation frozen garlic

#translate #slogan #frozen #garlic #called #frozen #garlic #Taiwans #elections #York #Times #literal #translation #frozen #garlic

“Frozen garlic” was shouted passionately during Taiwan’s election campaign, but it is difficult to accurately convey the meaning in foreign media articles. (Information screen)

The slogan “frozen garlic” that must be chanted during every election in Taiwan is the local common language most familiar to the people, but how should foreign media translate it? The New York Times published a report from Chiayi on the 11th, mentioning how to translate “frozen garlic” (a homophone for “elected” in Taiwanese). The main literal translation is frozen garlic, and there is also a transliteration of dongsuan. It also adds that it means get elected. (elected).

According to a report released by the New York Times from Chiayi on the 11th, written by senior reporters Chris Buckley and Amy Chang Chien, the article mentioned how to express the slogan “frozen garlic” in English during the election campaign, “New York Times” The Times mainly uses the literal translation of frozen garlic, and also has the transliteration dongsuan, but both will add at the end of the article that the original meaning is get elected.

“Frozen garlic” has long been deeply rooted in the hearts of Taiwanese people, but foreigners may be confused when they see frozen garlic. Ceylon, a Chinese-Belgian YouTuber, was once confused by “frozen garlic”. He frowned when he saw the word He said: “What is frozen garlic? I don’t know what frozen garlic is. I’m not sure if mainlanders talk about frozen garlic. Is it frozen garlic? It sounds disgusting.” He also joked that garlic should be eaten hot.

Also Read:  DN Direkt - Three men arrested for murder in Växjö after the raid by the task force

As for whether there are words in English that can accurately convey the spirit of “frozen garlic”, tutoring professionals believe that there is no word that can accurately convey the spirit, because the United States and the United Kingdom do not shout “Get elected!” during election campaigns. Usually they shout the name of the country “USA” or “Four more years! (Four more years!)”, or the slogan of the British Labor Party “It’s time for real change. (It’s time for real change.)”.

More Mirror News reports
Zhang Xiaoyan called on everyone to vote enthusiastically, and the blue hats and blues issued a statement: “Friendship is better than everything”
Are there three essential things to vote for?You can still vote without bringing a notice or seal.
Countdown to the election!Chen Shui-bian posted a meme and netizens expressed their support after seeing the 5-character comment.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Estoril coach comments on Koindredi’s situation, Roma lends striker and Dortmund presents reinforcement – Market
Estoril coach comments on Koindredi’s situation, Roma lends striker and Dortmund presents reinforcement – Market
Posted on
US banking suffers in the fourth quarter due to the falls in regional banks
US banking suffers in the fourth quarter due to the falls in regional banks
Posted on
Index – Abroad – But who are the insurgents of the 20s who are now rioting in the Red Sea?
Index – Abroad – But who are the insurgents of the 20s who are now rioting in the Red Sea?
Posted on
JPMorgan profits fall after boosting deposit guarantee fund
JPMorgan profits fall after boosting deposit guarantee fund
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News