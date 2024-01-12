How to translate the slogan “frozen garlic” that must be called “frozen garlic” in Taiwan’s elections? “New York Times” literal translation frozen garlic

#translate #slogan #frozen #garlic #called #frozen #garlic #Taiwans #elections #York #Times #literal #translation #frozen #garlic

“Frozen garlic” was shouted passionately during Taiwan’s election campaign, but it is difficult to accurately convey the meaning in foreign media articles. (Information screen)

The slogan “frozen garlic” that must be chanted during every election in Taiwan is the local common language most familiar to the people, but how should foreign media translate it? The New York Times published a report from Chiayi on the 11th, mentioning how to translate “frozen garlic” (a homophone for “elected” in Taiwanese). The main literal translation is frozen garlic, and there is also a transliteration of dongsuan. It also adds that it means get elected. (elected).

According to a report released by the New York Times from Chiayi on the 11th, written by senior reporters Chris Buckley and Amy Chang Chien, the article mentioned how to express the slogan “frozen garlic” in English during the election campaign, “New York Times” The Times mainly uses the literal translation of frozen garlic, and also has the transliteration dongsuan, but both will add at the end of the article that the original meaning is get elected.

“Frozen garlic” has long been deeply rooted in the hearts of Taiwanese people, but foreigners may be confused when they see frozen garlic. Ceylon, a Chinese-Belgian YouTuber, was once confused by “frozen garlic”. He frowned when he saw the word He said: “What is frozen garlic? I don’t know what frozen garlic is. I’m not sure if mainlanders talk about frozen garlic. Is it frozen garlic? It sounds disgusting.” He also joked that garlic should be eaten hot.

As for whether there are words in English that can accurately convey the spirit of “frozen garlic”, tutoring professionals believe that there is no word that can accurately convey the spirit, because the United States and the United Kingdom do not shout “Get elected!” during election campaigns. Usually they shout the name of the country “USA” or “Four more years! (Four more years!)”, or the slogan of the British Labor Party “It’s time for real change. (It’s time for real change.)”.

