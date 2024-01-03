How to treat hemorrhoids without surgery? What are the symptoms? Make sure you have them. Here is everything you need to know about “hemorrhoids”

#treat #hemorrhoids #surgery #symptoms #hemorrhoids
Hemorrhoids, the medical term that may sound scary to some, is actually one of the common health problems that many face. This problem occurs in a sensitive area of the body, which makes it more difficult to talk about and deal with. In this article, we will delve into the world of hemorrhoids to understand what they are, their types, causes, symptoms, and treatment methods.
Hemorrhoids are enlarged veins located in the last part of the large intestine and around the anus. This enlargement occurs as a result of several factors, which may lead to swelling of these veins and the appearance of various symptoms. There are two main types of hemorrhoids: internal, which occur inside the rectum, and external, which occur around the anus.
Symptoms of hemorrhoids
Symptoms of hemorrhoids vary depending on their type. Internal hemorrhoids may be subtle and often painless, but they may cause bleeding or discomfort. As for external hemorrhoids, they are characterized by more noticeable symptoms such as pain, itching, irritation, and swelling around the anus. Although the exact cause of hemorrhoids is unknown, there are several factors that may increase the risk of developing them. Among these factors: chronic constipation, sitting for long periods, pregnancy, and genetic factors. These factors increase pressure on the veins in the anal area, which may lead to the development of hemorrhoids.
How to treat hemorrhoids
There are multiple methods of treating hemorrhoids and depend on the severity of symptoms and the type of hemorrhoids. Treatments range from simple procedures such as lifestyle changes and use of topical creams, to surgical procedures in more severe cases. It is necessary to consult a doctor to determine the best treatment method.
Factors that increase the risk of hemorrhoids
Several factors increase the chance of developing hemorrhoids, including:
Diagnosis of hemorrhoids
Accurate diagnosis of hemorrhoids depends on:
Methods of treating hemorrhoids
Treatment depends on the severity of the condition and includes:
Prevention of hemorrhoids
To prevent hemorrhoids, you should: