How to treat hemorrhoids without surgery? What are the symptoms? Make sure you have them. Here is everything you need to know about “hemorrhoids”

Hemorrhoids, the medical term that may sound scary to some, is actually one of the common health problems that many face. This problem occurs in a sensitive area of ​​the body, which makes it more difficult to talk about and deal with. In this article, we will delve into the world of hemorrhoids to understand what they are, their types, causes, symptoms, and treatment methods.

Hemorrhoids are enlarged veins located in the last part of the large intestine and around the anus. This enlargement occurs as a result of several factors, which may lead to swelling of these veins and the appearance of various symptoms. There are two main types of hemorrhoids: internal, which occur inside the rectum, and external, which occur around the anus.

Symptoms of hemorrhoids

Symptoms of hemorrhoids vary depending on their type. Internal hemorrhoids may be subtle and often painless, but they may cause bleeding or discomfort. As for external hemorrhoids, they are characterized by more noticeable symptoms such as pain, itching, irritation, and swelling around the anus. Although the exact cause of hemorrhoids is unknown, there are several factors that may increase the risk of developing them. Among these factors: chronic constipation, sitting for long periods, pregnancy, and genetic factors. These factors increase pressure on the veins in the anal area, which may lead to the development of hemorrhoids.

How to treat hemorrhoids

There are multiple methods of treating hemorrhoids and depend on the severity of symptoms and the type of hemorrhoids. Treatments range from simple procedures such as lifestyle changes and use of topical creams, to surgical procedures in more severe cases. It is necessary to consult a doctor to determine the best treatment method.

Factors that increase the risk of hemorrhoids

Several factors increase the chance of developing hemorrhoids, including:

Sitting or standing for long periods: Continuous pressure increases on the pelvic and anal area.

Excessive pressure during defecation: It leads to increased pressure in the hemorrhoidal veins.

Chronic constipation or diarrhea: It causes stress and increases pressure in the veins.

Overweight: Increases pressure on the hemorrhoidal veins.

Pregnancy: Increases pressure in the pelvic area.

Low-fiber diet: It leads to constipation and straining during defecation.

Family history of hemorrhoids: Genetic factors may play a role.

Getting older: It weakens the tissues that support the veins in the rectum and anus.

Diagnosis of hemorrhoids

Accurate diagnosis of hemorrhoids depends on:

Clinical examination: Includes listening for symptoms and examining the anal area.

Direct anal touching: To examine internal hemorrhoids.

Anoscopy: It is used to see hemorrhoids from the inside.

Rigid endoscopy: To examine the sigmoid colon.

Lower gastrointestinal endoscopy or colonoscopy: To examine the entire colon and rectum.

Methods of treating hemorrhoids

Treatment depends on the severity of the condition and includes:

Home treatmentSuch as hot water baths, applying aloe vera gel, eating fiber, and using topical hemorrhoid treatment creams.

Use of laxatives: To facilitate defecation and reduce pressure.

Non-surgical treatments: Such as infrared coagulation, rubber band ligation, and sclerotherapy.

Surgical treatment: Such as direct surgical removal of hemorrhoids, and stapled removal of hemorrhoids.

Prevention of hemorrhoids

To prevent hemorrhoids, you should:

Increase your fiber intake: To improve bowel movement.

Use of laxatives: To reduce effort during defecation.

Playing sports: To improve blood circulation.

Avoid sitting and standing for long periods: To reduce pressure on the veins in the anal area.

Use hot water baths: To relieve irritation and swelling.