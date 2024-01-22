How to Turn on the Auto Scroll Feature on TikTok

#Turn #Auto #Scroll #Feature #TikTok

Photo: A worker looks at various products directly at TikTokshop. (CNBC Indonesia/Tias Budiarto)

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – TikTok is currently testing the auto scroll feature. The feature that allows TikTok users to watch videos “hands-off” has been available for months to certain users around the world.

The auto scroll feature on TikTok can be activated by holding down a video by long touching the screen on the For You Page TikTok page. This gesture is similar to the gesture used to repost videos.

After touching and holding a video, the auto scroll button will appear.

Now, short videos in the TikTok feed will shift automatically without any finger movement. However, the content will stop scrolling automatically if a photo appears. The user must slide his finger across the screen again until the photo content runs out and the automatic scroll feature is active again.

To turn off the auto scroll feature, users can hold their finger on the cellphone screen then select “manual scroll.”

Currently, the auto scroll feature is still in the testing phase so it is not yet available to all TikTok users.

TikTok users have long requested that the auto scroll feature be available so they can watch various short videos on TikTok more relaxedly without having to touch the screen to watch new content. In fact, according to Tech Crunch, some iPhone users activate the voice command feature to create custom commands.

TikTok seems to be following the steps of other video platforms, namely YouTube. YouTube introduced an autoplay feature that was turned on automatically for new users in 2014.

