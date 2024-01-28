How to view saved Wi-Fi password in Windows? Just a few clicks – Živě.cz

#view #saved #WiFi #password #Windows #clicks #Živě.cz

Do you need to connect another device to Wi-Fi, such as a mobile phone, but you don’t remember the password? If your computer is already connected to this network, you don’t have to worry, because the saved password is for you Windows 10 i Windows 11 willingly reveals. It’s just not obvious because you only see the network name and signal strength in the area near the clock.

But it goes. Even without a third-party tool. Elevens are more advanced in this regard, in Tens the path to passwords is more complicated.

Instructions for Windows 11

Here the situation is comfortable. The first release of the system did not offer easy password discovery, later Microsoft added it. If you use Elevens, then with regard to versions and automatic updates, you already have the functions described below at your disposal.

Microsoft has integrated the command into Settings. Connect to the desired Wi-Fi, open the menu Start and find and run Settings. In it, dive into the section Network and Internetwhere right at the top, click the button Wi-Fi.

Tap the Wi-Fi button

Next, tap on the name of the network you are connected to. This will display the details and settings of that Wi-Fi.

Call up the current Wi-Fi details

Scroll down and skip all sorts of information and buttons. It’s not until almost the end of the section that you notice the section View Wi-Fi security key. There is a button on the label line Display.

Click the View button in network details

Click the button Display and you are at your destination. Windows 11 will display the password in a small blue window Security key. You can mark the Wi-Fi password itself in the dialog and copy it (Ctrl+C, or choose the command in the context menu).

The password will be shown to you. Of course we blurred it

Passwords to other saved networks

Similarly, you’ll see passwords for networks that your computer isn’t currently connected to, but you’ve connected to in the past, so Windows remembers the passwords. However, if you have not manually deleted access to a specific Wi-Fi.

Head to again Settings | Network and Internet | WiFiwhere this time, however, click on Manage known networks. A list of all saved Wi-Fi will open. So find the one you are interested in and tap it to go to the network details. You can find the command to display the password in the same way as in the case of the currently connected network at the end.

Similarly, Windows 11 will show you the passwords for all saved Wi-Fi

Instructions for Windows 10

In Windows 10, you can also work your way to a saved Wi-Fi password, but the procedure is less convenient. This is especially true if you are not currently connected to the desired network, see the box below. We will primarily look at the case when your computer is currently connected to the incriminated Wi-Fi.

You’ll have to work your way through the old controls, which remind you that Windows is made up of many layers from many eras. Connect your computer to the Wi-Fi whose password you want to reveal. Continue to modern Settingswhich you can e.g. find by typing in the menu Start. On the main screen, tap Network and Internet.

We start again in Settings

In the section Network and Internet | State find the partition Advanced network settingswhere you tap on Network and Sharing Center.

Continue to the Network and Sharing Center

You will now find yourself in the old user interface, which we hope we won’t have to enter again. But now you have to. Click the blue link on the row Connectionwith the name of the wireless network to which your computer is currently connected in parentheses.

Tap the name of the connected network

A smaller window will open Wi-Fi – stav. In it, press the button Wireless features.

Head to the connection properties

Another window will open, because this was the logic of the Windows management environment in the past. In this window, you can already see the parameters of the current connection. Switch to tab Security, where you will receive the promised password. Field Network security key it’s full of stars, but it’s a switch Show characters you will reveal the password below.

Enter the last window, where you will already know the password

You’ll just have to confirm the disclosure in the User Account Control dialog.

Passwords to other saved networks

Compared to Elevens, Tens are significantly more inconvenient for the user in a situation where you want to learn the password to a network to which you are not currently connected. You can’t avoid it anymore Command line. Run it with administrator rights and type the netsh wlan show profiles command into it. Lists the names of all saved Wi-Fis (User Profiles section).

You probably remember the name of the desired Wi-Fi at least vaguely, but it is important that you know it exactly. In the next command, you must enter it between quotes: netsh wlan show profile name=”namesite” key=clear. Instead of namesite, enter the name of the desired Wi-Fi exactly as it appears in the Command Prompt. The password itself can then be found on the Key Content line in the network details after confirming the command.

Commands are marked in green, key information in red