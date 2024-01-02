How Toma Caragiu’s granddaughter looks, the one who played in the Romanian masterpiece “Nea Mărin Miliardar”. He left acting for a successful life in the US

#Toma #Caragius #granddaughter #played #Romanian #masterpiece #Nea #Mărin #Miliardar #left #acting #successful #life

Many Romanians remember Samantha from the Romanian masterpiece “Nea Mărin Miliardar”, but few know the name of the actress who played this role. The story of Toma Caragiu’s niece who chose to give up acting for a successful career in the United States.

Brândușa Marioțeanu, the granddaughter of Toma Caragiu played in the most viewed Romanian film in history – “Nea Mărin billionaire” in the role of Samantha, the daughter kidnapped by gangsters with a rather… clumsy talent. She was a young acting student at the time. Years later, she decided to take the step to America and form another professional destiny that brought her impressive success.

The name may not sound familiar to you, but everything changes when you learn that Brândușa was the only daughter of Matilda Caragiu-Marioțeanu, one of the two younger sisters of the great Romanian actor Toma Caragiu.

With a fascination for her uncle Toma’s career, Brândușa enrolled at IATC and received roles in several prestigious films of the time, including “Nea Mărin billionaire”, but also “Filip the Good” (1975, directed by Dan Pița) and “Wandering” (1978, directed by Alexandru Tatos).

However, his acting career came to an end around the age of 22, when he chose to emigrate to Paris, pursuing his dream of working in the world of fashion.

When asked what her childhood was like, Brândușa says: “I was absolutely always first in class. I didn’t get grades below 10, but not in the way you sit and study a lot. I always had fun, I used to hang out with the girls in the park, I was naughty, I was very naughty. But on the other hand, I was always very attentive in class and I didn’t have to spend a lot of time at home doing my homework because I used the time in class and I still do, I mean I’m very focused when I’m at the office, no- I don’t waste my time for a second, but I can have a personal life. and I have a life that I like very much”.

“Toma was a miracle”

“Toma was a miracle. He had no natural children, only an adopted daughter, and that’s why I was very close to him. He was an extraordinary, talented and wonderful man!

I perceived him not only as the actor Toma Caragiu, but also as uncle Toma, who came to our house every Sunday between two performances (he played at Bulandra, and we lived on Polona street) and started shouting from the gate: “I came! I’m here!”.

All the neighbors would come out and enjoy themselves, because he had an enormous passion for everything. He taught me a lesson I will never forget.

He was excited every time he went on stage at a premiere, always wondering if he would be good, if the show would turn out well and if he would give it his all! He was never content to say that he was a great actor, a star, and he didn’t care! He had a constant passion and desire to always be better.

Another thing I always liked about him was that he never spoke ill of anyone. I have never heard him say that he is more talented than Dinića or Moraru!

On the contrary, he always praised everyone! He was a man of extraordinary quality and taught me that you can exist in this life by being a good man.

In a way, Toma convinced me to enroll in Acting, because I was an actress at the beginning in Romania. At the university, I was a colleague of Mihaela Caracas, Mirela Gorea, Mariana Buruiană, Adrian Pintea and the splendid Marcel Iureș”, said Brândușa Marioțeanu in an interview for hotnews.ro, in 2007.

An ancient career in New York

After moving to New York, Brândușa had a fulminant success here. He worked as head of marketing for giants of the fashion industry, such as Hugo Boss and Ralph Lauren, later receiving a collaboration proposal from the prestigious “New Yorker” publication.

Her resume is enriched with the title of editor-in-chief of “The Daily Front Row” magazine, being included in Fashion’s 50 list of the most influential personalities in the industry.

Like his brilliant uncle, Brândușa Niro, as he became after marriage, has no children, but he perfectly accepted this choice.

“I never saw myself as a mother”

“I never really wanted to have children, to be honest. I love children, but I never saw myself as a mother. I have always had a passion for absolute freedom and I was very passionate about the profession. And I realized that you can’t have everything in life; or you can, but not at the same level.

I’m so involved in what I’m doing that there wouldn’t be enough room left. Make him and leave him with a babysitter? I don’t know, I’m not criticizing this, maybe it’s good for others, but I wouldn’t have done such a thing. I am a person who is totally dedicated”, Brândușa Marioțeanu testified in an extensive interview given to journalist Cristina Bazavan for the website bazavan.ro.