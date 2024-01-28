How will Álvarez respond as the Mets’ starting catcher?

#Álvarez #respond #Mets #starting #catcher

The Mets haven’t had a reliable long-term starting catcher since Mike Piazza was behind the plate. Future Hall of Famer Paul Lo Duca’s successor was perhaps the closest, having two reasonably productive seasons from 2006 to 2007. Travis d’Arnaud and Wilson Ramos are the only Mets catchers who have contributed a WAR of at least 2.0 in a season since Piazza, taking into account calculations of that statistic from both Baseball-Reference and FanGraphs.

Maybe now, finally, the Mets have found the stability behind the plate they have been seeking for nearly two decades. Venezuelan Francisco Álvarez debuted at the end of 2022, returned to the Major Leagues at the beginning of 2023 and will begin 2024 as the organization’s undisputed starting catcher. There are still many questions surrounding Álvarez’s game; most of them are, surprisingly, about the bat rather than the defense. But the Guatire native did enough as a rookie, hitting 25 home runs in 423 plate appearances, to let the Mets know this is his time.

Álvarez heads a group of Mets catchers with a lot of potential, but also with a lot of uncertainty heading into 2024.

First, the negative: Álvarez didn’t exactly take over the starting catcher job and didn’t make the most of it after compatriot Omar Narváez suffered a strained left calf muscle in early April. Álvarez hit just .209 for the rest of the season, often looking anxious at the plate and falling into deep slumps on several occasions, including much of April, June and August. Alvarez’s wild swing against Josh Hader in an April 11 loss to the Padres exemplified the weaknesses in his game.

But it is easy to forget that Álvarez played the campaign when he was 21 years old, being one of the youngest players in the Major Leagues and, to a large extent, being successful. His 25 home runs were the most by a Mets rookie catcher and the most in baseball history among starting pitchers age 21 or younger. His game-tying three-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning against the Rays on May 17 was one of the highlights of the entire season. And his skills behind the plate, a source of concern to opposing scouts and team officials during the preseason, proved more than adequate.

At a time when many future major leaguers are still in college or hanging around the lower ranks of the minor leagues, Alvarez stayed in the majors. As such, he will have every opportunity to improve in what will technically be his first full campaign. Few players in baseball can boast the kind of explosive power that Alvarez possesses at age 22, giving the Mets reason to see if he can perform on par with his talent.

A baffling addition when Billy Eppler signed him to a two-year, $15 million contract before the 2023 season, Narváez ended up fitting the roster almost as poorly as his detractors anticipated. His presence prevented Álvarez from having the opportunity to make the Opening Day team. Narváez subsequently missed nine weeks recovering from a calf strain, and his return created an awkward situation regarding playing time between him and his compatriot.

But Narváez will return in 2024, as his contract included a $7 million player option that was obvious he would exercise. This time, he will be Álvarez’s clear backup, starting once or twice a week against right-handed pitchers. The Mets reportedly tried to trade Narváez this winter, but found little market for a mask who has had just one above-average offensive season over the past four years. If he is not injured, he will be Álvarez’s main substitute.

Also on the scene: Tyler Heineman, Tomás Nido

The signing of Narváez last year completely sidelined Nido, even though the Mets had signed the Puerto Rican to a two-year, $3.7 million contract before the season. The team’s backup catcher when the season began, Nido dealt with a vision issue and was designated for assignment in June, but his salary prevented other teams from claiming him. He remained in the minor leagues for the rest of the year.

With Álvarez as the clear starter and Narváez as a substitute, Nido reaches 2024 without a defined role. Even if the Mets decide to carry three catchers on their roster – a long shot given his weaknesses at other positions on the diamond – Nido will come to camp at a distinct disadvantage, as he is not part of the 40-man roster. Not long ago, Nido was considered one of the best defensive backup catchers in the game, but it appears he will likely return to Triple-A.

Also complicating matters is the presence of Heineman, acquired on waivers from the Blue Jays earlier this winter. With experience in parts of four major league seasons, the 32-year-old veteran will arrive at training ranked above Nido on the depth chart. He combines a patient eye at bat with solid defensive numbers.

The future: Kevin Parada?

Because of the fickleness of the MLB Draft, teams almost always select the player they believe is the best available, rather than trying to fill a need at a specific position. It is because of this that the Mets chose Parada in the first round of the 2022 amateur draft, despite the presence of Álvarez, who was already at the high levels of the minor leagues at that time.

Parada, who is in Double-A right now, has a lot of power potential, just like Álvarez. If it plays out as the organization hopes, the Mets would consider it a good problem to have that they can address in the future. For now, Parada will continue to polish himself at the high levels of the minor leagues, with the hope of debuting in 2025.