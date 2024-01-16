How will digital games make us smarter? Opportunities in education, health care and professional environment / Article

#digital #games #smarter #Opportunities #education #health #care #professional #environment #Article

There is a lot of diversity in the gaming world

In the study program led by Ksenija Milčas, students learn both basic programming skills and find the specification closest to their heart, which will allow them to become industry specialists in the future. Some of them will become coders, others – graphic artists, UI (user interface) for designers, sound designers. “We are no longer at the root, we are further from the beginning, for which we have to say a big thank you to the Association of Game Developers of Latvia,” shared the director, also mentioning the economically positive aspect of the game industry – last year’s turnover was 26 million euros.

However, it is not about money – contrary to the prevailing notion in some parts of society, which links digital games with gambling, money and addiction, Ksenija Milča pointed out that

“they are not gambling, but games with different plots, directions, also games that can be used as a teaching tool or a helpful tool in solving psychological problems”.

Currently, there is unprecedented diversity in the world of games – fans of the classics still have the opportunity to play old and new console games, but those who keep up with technology and want to try the latest available from them can “immerse” themselves in a wide range of virtual reality or augmented reality games. , for which “Pokemon Go” is a very good example, where reality is supplemented with GPS, graphics, sound, 3D,” said Milča.

From the left: Klāvs Priedītis and Ksenija Milča

Photo: Latvian Radio 3 “Klasika”

However, games can serve more than just entertainment – they can also be involved in educational processes. These games fall into a separate, special category – educational games (Game based learning), which are created in consultation with experts in the field and, after passing appropriate tests and certificates, can be used, for example, in company training. Ksenija Milča shared an example where Lego is used in training processes to find solutions in economy and business. Another example is “Minecraft”, and there are already courses available in the world that offer the little ones to learn the basics of programming through the game.

Virtual reality games can also serve serious purposes related to life and health. One of the students of Ksenia Milča’s department is currently creating a game whose purpose is to reduce panic attacks with the help of the virtual world. “In virtual reality, a person is immersed in an environment that would cause him a panic attack or a phobia [..] and it can create a habit to these situations over time, reducing the possibility of facing a panic attack in real life,” the director explained the idea of ​​the game. This idea was also supported by the psychologist with whom the student consulted.

Simulation games are also used in the professional environment, for example, “in the American army, it is a normal practice – using glasses that show real, not virtual, space, acting out an attack, showing health indicators”, Milča explained. 3D modeling, on the other hand, can allow a pregnant woman to see her baby as a three-dimensional model, which also helps in the investigation of congenital ailments.

Ksenija Milča believes that in the future digital games will play an increasingly important role in education, for example in the field of cosmetology.

As artificial intelligence continues to develop, the possibilities for creating dynamic and adaptive virtual environments will expand rapidly and efficiently.

