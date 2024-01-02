How you can activate Windows 11 Pro for 13.55 euros and Office 2021 for 26.75 euros at the beginning of 2024 : Gadget.ro – Hi-Tech Lifestyle

GoDeal24 sells activation keys for Windows or Office in different versions. It is a specialized store that enjoys overwhelmingly positive reviews.

Through the code SGO62 you have a 62% discount for:

SGO50 reduce prices by 50% for:

There are also bundle packages with Windows + Office:

Those who want to buy wholesale:

Microsoft Office 2021 Pro – 100 Keys – 2000€ ( 20€/Key).

Payments can be made via PayPal, even if you don’t have an enrolled card. It is also a recommendation that I make for added transaction security. The code is delivered by email a few minutes after the order was placed, and in the email you will also find information related to how to activate, where to download the software, etc.

The support provided by GoDeal24 is 24/7 and the feedback gathered in the comments section over the years has been unanimously positive.

This article is sponsored by GoDeal24.

Gadget.ro is a tech news and reviews website with over 10 years of experience. In this section, advertorial articles appear, some of which are not written by us and are clearly mentioned in the body of the material if applicable.

