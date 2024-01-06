How you can ward off the infection

    As of: January 6, 2024, 8:13 a.m

    By: Juliane Gutmann

    Do you feel weak and sickly? If you act immediately, you can often prevent the outbreak of a viral disease. The following home remedies and routines help.

    The cold season often brings unwanted guests: cough, runny nose and hoarseness. If the first symptoms are already there, is it only a matter of time before the cold really breaks through? No, there are a few ways to prevent the infection. Many home remedies have proven effective. But healthy routines shouldn’t be missing when it comes to defending against infectious diseases.

    Ginger, vitamin C and relaxation: which rules keep you healthy

    Many people notice immediately when they are getting sick. Your throat hurts, you feel weak and your mood also suffers. In order to catch the infection and prevent an absence lasting several days, the following tips and tricks can be effective helpers:

    • Ginger tea against viruses: Ginger has anti-inflammatory properties and can inhibit the reproduction of viruses, as the Freiburg University Hospital informs. A warming ginger tea with honey, which also has an anti-inflammatory effect, strengthens the immune system naturally.
    • Sufficient sleep: The body needs rest to regenerate. Treat yourself to enough sleep to strengthen your immune system and mobilize your defenses.
    • Vitamin C-Bombs: Rely on vitamin-rich foods such as oranges, lemons and peppers. Vitamin C strengthens the immune system and supports the body in the fight against cold viruses. Vitamin C is one of the strongest antioxidants and has antiviral and anti-inflammatory effects Sporterztezeitung informed. Find out which foods contain a lot of vitamin C here.
    • Steam inhalation with essential oils: Inhale water vapor with a few drops of essential oils such as eucalyptus. This not only alleviates the symptoms, but also has an antiviral effect. Like the specialist portal Thieme informed, not only the essential oils from eucalyptus are known to be effective against viruses. Tea tree oil is also included.
    One of the simplest home remedies of all: tea helps cure an infection. © A. Schauhuber/Imago

    • Hygiene in Focus: Wash your hands regularly to prevent the spread of viruses. In this way, anyone who is sick also prevents themselves from wiping additional pathogens onto their face with their hands.
    • Exercise in the fresh air: A walk in the fresh air promotes blood circulation and strengthens the immune system. Make sure you wear appropriate clothing to protect yourself from the cold.
    • Onion sachets for cough: Place a sliced ​​onion next to your bed. The essential oils released can clear the respiratory tract and relieve the urge to cough.

    • Peppermint oil for the respiratory tract: Drizzle a few drops of peppermint oil onto a tissue and smell it. This opens the airways and makes breathing easier.
    • Relaxation techniques: Stress weakens the immune system. Use relaxation techniques such as yoga, meditation or autogenic training to bring body and mind into harmony.

    This article only contains general information on the respective health topic and is therefore not intended for self-diagnosis, treatment or medication. It in no way replaces a visit to the doctor. Unfortunately, our editorial team cannot answer individual questions about medical conditions.

    This article was created using machine assistance and was carefully checked by editor Juliane Gutmann before publication.

