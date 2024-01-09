However, holidays from ZUS for entrepreneurs are shorter. Donald Tusk provided details of the draft bill

#holidays #ZUS #entrepreneurs #shorter #Donald #Tusk #details #draft #bill

Donald Tusk explained that such a provision is intended to give entrepreneurs the opportunity to go on holiday. As he emphasized, many Poles running small businesses felt that “especially when the financial situation is not the best, they have no chance to rest, because it means not only a lack of income, but also a burden of contributions.” – The new provisions mean that they will be able to have one month a year free from ZUS contributions, and the contribution for this month will be paid by the state, so as to maintain continuity – explained the Prime Minister. The head of government expressed hope that the act would be adopted and entrepreneurs would benefit from its provisions this year.

Watch the video The Prime Minister announced the law on civil partnerships. “We’re talking about weeks here, not months.”

Holidays from ZUS are not everything. There will be a sick leave law

Donald Tusk also announced that the government has started work on a bill that will exempt entrepreneurs from paying remuneration to employees who fall ill. According to the plans, ZUS will pay the remuneration of an employee who is on sick leave from the first day of illness. According to the filings, such regulations may come into force next year.

ZUS holidays shorter than expected

Initially, the project included a provision that ZUS holidays could last for three months, but ultimately it ended with a one-month relief. “The answer to the growing public law burden on entrepreneurs will be the institution of contribution holidays. It provides that each entrepreneur running a sole proprietorship may inform the Social Insurance Institution of the intention not to be subject to compulsory social insurance, as well as not to pay contributions to the Labor Fund and the Solidarity Fund up to 3 calendar months during a calendar year,” the draft initially read. Yesterday, “Dziennik Gazeta Prawna” reported that the three-month holiday from ZUS will not come into force, but the promise of one month will be fulfilled.