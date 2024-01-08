HP announces OMEN gaming laptops and various accessories – Computer – News

#announces #OMEN #gaming #laptops #accessories #Computer #News

HP announces new OMEN gaming laptops with Intel Core CPUs at CES 2024. Subsidiary company HyperX also shows various accessories, including headphones, keyboards and a controller. Only dollar prices for the products have been announced.

The OMEN Transcend 14 weighs 1637g and is 19mm thick, making it the world’s lightest 14″ gaming laptop according to HP. The aluminum casing, in your choice of black or white, is filled with a new Intel Core Ultra 9 185H or Ultra 7 155H processor, plus an Nvidia Geforce RTX 4050, RTX 4060 or RTX 4070 GPU with 65W total graphics power. The whole thing is cooled with a vapor chamber. The laptop has 16 or 32GB Lpddr5x RAM and an SSD from 512GB to 2TB. The design of the RGB keyboard, with a transparent edge around each key, is said to be based on Pudding keycaps on separate keyboards.

Unlike most gaming laptops, the OMEN Transcend 14 also has an OLED display, with a resolution of 2880×1800 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. HP promises a peak brightness of 500cd/m² in HDR mode and full DCI-P3 coverage. The OMEN Transcend 14 will cost at least $1,500 in the US. Prices and availability of the laptop in Europe are not yet known.

The larger OMEN Transcend 16 is refreshed with new Intel processors: the Core i9-14900HX and Core i7-14700HX, and the option for an OLED screen. That’s a 16.1″ panel with 2560×1600 pixels, 500cd/m² peak brightness in HDR mode and full DCI-P3 coverage, plus a maximum refresh rate of 240Hz, higher than previous laptop OLED screens. The laptop also remains available with different LCDs. It has the same GPU, storage and RAM options as the 14″ model and will cost at least $1900 in the US.

The last two laptops that HP shows at CES are the OMEN 16 and the lower-positioned Victus 16.1. The OMEN laptop will be available with a Core i9-14900HX, Core i7-14700HX or Core i5-14500HX, plus an Nvidia Geforce RTX 4050, 4060, 4070 or 4080 video card. The Victus laptop has a maximum of a Core i7 CPU and an RTX 4070 on board. Both laptops, like the new OMEN Transcend devices, have a 1080p webcam, but no OLED screen. Remarkably, the starting price of the OMEN 16 and the Victus 16.1 in the US is identical: $ 1200.

New HyperX accessories

HP subsidiary HyperX announces a variety of PC accessories during CES, including a product range for young gamers. The HyperX Cloud Mini headsets have built-in volume limiting and are equipped with a flip-up microphone. The headphones are available with wired and in a wireless configuration. The Clutch Tanto Mini controller is relatively light at 165g and, according to the brand, is designed for smaller hands. The Pulsefire Haste 2 Mini is a variant of the regular Haste 2, 16 percent smaller and at 60g about 20g lighter than the regular model. The mouse is available in white and black and can be connected wirelessly to a PC via a dongle. The headset, controller and mouse cost at least $50, $40 and $80 respectively. No euro prices or information about international availability have been announced for this either.

Finally, the company is showing two new mechanical keyboards under the Alloy Rise Gaming name. The Alloy Rise and Alloy Rise 75 have the same specifications, with the latter using the 75 percent format. The keyboards will be released in the spring of this year for $200 and $170 respectively.