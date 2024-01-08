HP Omen Transcend 14 makes the gaming laptop a little more professional

#Omen #Transcend #gaming #laptop #professional

No (too) flashy design, so creative professionals can also work with it. Includes an Intel Core Ultra 9 and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070.

We can rarely introduce gaming laptops to a professional audience. They are often too flashy and say ‘I’m a gamer’, which not everyone wants. However, the inside often contains interesting hardware for creative professionals, among others. The HP Omen Transcend 14 finds a happy medium that still offers plenty of options for gamers, without standing out too much.

The laptop is available in two chip variants, Intel Core Ultra 9 185H or Intel Core Ultra 7 155H, with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 (8 GB GDDR5) in tandem. The top model has 32 GB of RAM on board and 2 TB of NVMe SSD storage. It comes with WiFi 6E as standard, but you can also add a WiFi 7 option. The latter is only compatible with Windows 11 from the new 24H1 update that is coming in April.

The 14-inch screen is OLED (2,880 x 1,800 pixels) with a variable refresh rate from 48 to 120 Hz. There is a Full HD webcam above the screen. The colorful RGB keyboard as you see in the photos can be turned off for a more sober appearance.

There is no lack of connectivity with 1x USB-C (Thunderbolt 4), 1x USB-C (USB 3.2 Gen 2), 2x USB-A (USB 3.2 Gen 2), 1x HDMI (v2.1) and a jack connection. Unfortunately no card reader for creative professionals.

According to HP, the 71 Wh battery in the 14-inch model lasts 11.5 hours of light office work. Included in the box is a 140-watt USB-C charger. The laptop weighs 1,637 grams and measures 333 x 233 x 18 mm.

An official price or availability for Europe is not yet known. In the US you can pre-order the device starting today. The price starts from EUR 1,370.20 excl. VAT.

HP Omen Transcend 16

The existing HP Omen Transcend 16 will be upgraded to the new, sober design and with the latest Intel chips. For the first time, there is also an OLED option for the 16-inch model with a WQHD resolution at 240 Hz.

This more spacious chassis accommodates an HX chip from Intel, with the top configuration being the Intel Core i9-14900HX. Furthermore, you have the same options as the 14-inch model above, except that in addition to OLED you can also opt for a traditional IPS LCD variant to reduce the cost.

The connectivity is slightly better: 2x USB-C (Thunderbolt 4), 2x USB-A (USB 3.2 Gen 1), 1x RJ-45, 1x HDMI (v2.1) and a jack connection.

The latest version with the OLED option will be available in the US from January 10 from the equivalent of €1,735.50 excl. VAT. It is not yet known when the laptop will come to Europe and at what euro prices.