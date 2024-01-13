HRW report: Human rights are threatened everywhere due to wars and the silence of world leaders

#HRW #report #Human #rights #threatened #due #wars #silence #world #leaders

“We only need to look at the human rights challenges of 2023 to see what we need to do differently in 2024,” Human Rights Watch (HRW) said in its annual world overview report.

Armed conflicts, starting with the Israel-Hamas war, have increased, so how governments respond to them is key, Tirana Hassan, executive director of the New York-based organization, said at a news conference, adding that “the double standard needs to end.”

As an example, she pointed out that many governments were quick and right to condemn the killings and atrocities committed by the Palestinian militant group Hamas when the group launched a massive attack on southern Israel on October 7, killing at least 1,100 people. people and took dozens of hostages.

More than 23,350 people, mostly civilians, have been killed and entire neighborhoods reduced to rubble during the more than three-month war between Hamas and Israel, according to the latest figures from the Health Ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip.

“However, many governments that have condemned the war crimes of Hamas have responded with restraint to the war crimes committed by the Israeli government,” Hassan said.

“Sends a dangerous message”

Such selective outrage, she said, sends a dangerous message that some people’s lives are more important than others and undermines the legitimacy of international rules that protect everyone’s rights.

HRW has praised South Africa for seeking a ruling from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on whether Israel is committing genocide in the Gaza Strip.

The case began to be considered at the Court of Justice on Thursday. According to Hassan, other countries, including the United States, should support South Africa’s actions “and ensure that Israel complies with the court’s decision.”

Human rights compromises on politics are also evident, the HRW report says. It cites the failure of many governments to speak out about the Chinese authorities’ repression and control of civil society, the internet and the media.

“The persecution and arbitrary detention of one million Uighurs and other Turkic Muslims by Chinese officials amounts to crimes against humanity,” the statement said. “However, many governments, like most Muslim countries, remain silent.”

The US and the EU are ignoring their human rights obligations

The report says the United States and the European Union are ignoring their human rights obligations in favor of politically expedient solutions.

“US President Joe Biden has shown little desire to prosecute human rights abusers who are important to his domestic agenda or seen as a counterweight to China,” the report said.

“US allies such as Saudi Arabia, India and Egypt have committed massive human rights abuses, but they have faced no obstacles in strengthening their ties with the US,” the report said.

“Vietnam, the Philippines, India and other countries that the US wants to see as a counterweight to China have been honored at the White House, regardless of their human rights abuses at home,” it added.

In addition, HRW said the EU is circumventing its human rights obligations to asylum seekers and migrants, “especially from Africa and the Middle East, by making deals with abusive governments such as Libya, Turkey and Tunisia to keep migrants outside the European bloc”.

“People whose rights are violated are still determined to fight”

HRW is particularly concerned about several national leaders. The report says democracy has veered towards autocracy under Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tunisian President Kais Saied has weakened the judiciary, and El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele has used mass detention as an ostensible solution to crime.

As a good event of the year, HRW mentioned the arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for Russian President Vladimir Putin and his child protection supervisor for war crimes related to the illegal transfer of Ukrainian children to Russian-occupied territories and their deportation to Russia.

Last year, Pakistani officials “forced the return of Afghans without legal status through threats, abuse and detention” to Afghanistan, now ruled by the Taliban, without even making exceptions for refugees and asylum seekers, the annual report said.

Nearly half a million Afghans have turned back or been expelled since Islamabad began a crackdown it says is targeting foreigners living illegally in Pakistan.

Hassan also pointed to the movement for marriage equality in countries such as Nepal, and in particular the determination of Afghan girls and women to take to the streets to resist the Taliban’s bans on work and education. She was happy that Afghan girls found alternative ways to learn.

“If people whose human rights are being violated are still determined to fight, then human rights are important,” she said.