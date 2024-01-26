HSL out of service during repair of viaducts

#HSL #service #repair #viaducts

ANPThe train between Amsterdam and Brussels runs on the HSL route

ProRail expects that no trains will be able to run during the repair of the construction defects in ten viaducts on the high-speed line (HSL) between Amsterdam and Rotterdam.

“It will also mean inconvenience for the traveler,” says John Voppen, general manager of ProRail. “Because if those viaducts are repaired, trains will not be able to drive over them at that time. It’s that simple.”

Extremely complex

Voppen calls the restoration of the viaducts “extremely complex”. ProRail is currently investigating, together with experts from home and abroad, what can be done to repair them.

Until repairs to the viaducts begin, trains may only travel over them at a maximum speed of 120 kilometers per hour. This makes the journey take up to fifteen minutes longer.

It will take some time before the repairs can start, but Voppen doesn’t know how long. “We are not talking about weeks, not about a month, but other than that I cannot give a term.”

Same construction used

Last summer it became apparent that there were errors in the construction of the Zuidweg viaduct near Rijpwetering. High-speed trains cannot therefore travel at the maximum speed of 300 kilometers per hour. They are now not allowed to cross that viaduct faster than 80 kilometers per hour.

Because the same construction was used on nine other viaducts, it was immediately determined that the maximum speed there would be reduced to 160 kilometers per hour. Yesterday it was announced that this has now been further reduced to 120 kilometers per hour.