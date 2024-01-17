Huambo: Municipality of Ecunha gains hospital with cutting-edge equipment –

The population of the municipality of Ecunha, in the province of Huambo, received a new hospital this Thursday, 10th, inaugurated by the Minister of Health, Sílvia Lutucuta.

The health unit, with modern facilities, has a capacity of 56 inpatient beds and is designed to meet the growing health needs of the community.

The new Ecunha Municipal Hospital will offer comprehensive medical care, from emergency care to specialized services.

Equipped with cutting-edge technology and an advanced infrastructure, the hospital has two operating rooms, imaging services, a blood bank, laboratories, pediatrics, maternity, among others.

This new hospital unit will also serve citizens from the surrounding municipalities, who flock there in search of health services in the specialties covered.

In addition to significantly increasing the quality of medical and medication assistance, the hospital should serve as a reference in promoting the health and well-being of the community.

Also Read:  Municipality of Viana deprived of electricity -

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Beňová accused the opposition of deliberately manipulating the European Parliament
Beňová accused the opposition of deliberately manipulating the European Parliament
Posted on
The magic mushrooms that Schuurman sells her followers can make you psychotic. But that’s not her problem | Debby Gerritsen
The magic mushrooms that Schuurman sells her followers can make you psychotic. But that’s not her problem | Debby Gerritsen
Posted on
20 years of collaboration Hahnenkamm Race and GeoSphere Austria — ZAMG
20 years of collaboration Hahnenkamm Race and GeoSphere Austria — ZAMG
Posted on
Link detected between rotavirus vaccination and a decrease in celiac disease
Link detected between rotavirus vaccination and a decrease in celiac disease
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News