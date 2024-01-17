Huambo: Municipality of Ecunha gains hospital with cutting-edge equipment

The population of the municipality of Ecunha, in the province of Huambo, received a new hospital this Thursday, 10th, inaugurated by the Minister of Health, Sílvia Lutucuta.

The health unit, with modern facilities, has a capacity of 56 inpatient beds and is designed to meet the growing health needs of the community.

The new Ecunha Municipal Hospital will offer comprehensive medical care, from emergency care to specialized services.

Equipped with cutting-edge technology and an advanced infrastructure, the hospital has two operating rooms, imaging services, a blood bank, laboratories, pediatrics, maternity, among others.

This new hospital unit will also serve citizens from the surrounding municipalities, who flock there in search of health services in the specialties covered.

In addition to significantly increasing the quality of medical and medication assistance, the hospital should serve as a reference in promoting the health and well-being of the community.