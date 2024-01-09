Huancayo, Satipo, Chanchamayo and Jauja present the highest number of covid-19 cases in Junín | News

#Huancayo #Satipo #Chanchamayo #Jauja #present #highest #number #covid19 #cases #Junín #News

Given the increase in cases of covid-19 throughout the country, the regional director of Health of Junín, Christian Matamoros Vera, announced that the Junín region registers 73 confirmed cases of this disease in the first days of January 2024, with Huancayo, Satipo, Chanchamayo and Jauja are the provinces with the highest number of infections. The most affected ages are young people, adults and older adults.

“We have been taking action on the matter to avoid a catastrophe like what happened in previous years. The vaccination system has been reinforced in the population by offering the bivalent vaccine, thanks to the efforts before the INS, new disease discard kits were obtained and through audiovisual awareness raising from Diresa and executing units, information is provided to the patient about the measures. preventive measures and the actions to be carried out in the event of a positive patient,” mentioned the head of the Regional Health Directorate (Diresa) of Junín, Christian Matamoros Vera.

Likewise, our region is prepared for care to rule out the disease in the health centers and hospitals of the nine provinces. In total, there are 400 covid-19 extraction tests and extension reagents for the respective processing in the Pilcomayo Reference Laboratory, the results of which are obtained in a maximum of 24 hours.

Thanks to the efforts carried out, Junín received 30,000 doses of modern bivalent vaccine that will be distributed in the provinces. The bivalent vaccine protects us from the ancestral strain, omicron, and prevents the risk of hospitalization or mortality from covid-19. The vaccines will be applied to the population over six months of age in I-3, I-4 establishments and hospitals, the only requirement being an identification document.

To prevent the disease, the population is recommended to wear a mask if they have symptoms such as cough, fatigue, sore throat, fever, muscle pain. Wash your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds, get vaccinated with the bivalent vaccine offered by the Ministry of Health and wear a mask if you go to crowded places.