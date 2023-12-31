Huang Mingzhi takes 4 super hot Luxy Girls and shakes their butts! Ken suddenly blurted out “I want to marry Cai Shanghua”

#Huang #Mingzhi #takes #super #hot #Luxy #Girls #shakes #butts #Ken #suddenly #blurted #marry #Cai #Shanghua

“2024 Happy Dragon Comes – Taichung New Year’s Eve” was held at Shuinan Central Park in Taichung. It was hosted by A Ken and Cai Shanghua. The Malaysian singer and songwriter Huang Mingzhi served as the opening guest of the New Year’s Eve party and first performed the song “oh my god” The atmosphere is hot, with four sexy and hot Luxy Girls beside them. They are wearing clothes with very little fabric, showing off their devilish figures and hot legs, shaking their buttocks sexyly, and doing everything in a sexy way, which is quite eye-catching. It is estimated that up to 200,000 people attended the scene to celebrate the New Year’s Eve.

Huang Mingzhi brings 4 super hot Luxy Girls (Photo/Provided by Sanli)

Huang Mingzhi also sang “Break High”, “Thailand Love Song”, and the new song “Thousands of Mes”, showing his strong singing ability steadily. However, he did not change his humorous personality. When he took a group photo with everyone at the end, he even joked: “I want to take the last posthumous photo with everyone in 2023!” This made people dumbfounded.

Huang Mingzhi also revealed before the performance that the lucky things he must have every time he sings during the New Year include pure honey and a thermos filled with ice water: “Because both of them are helpful for singing performance, especially honey, which can moisturize the throat, so that you can sing smoothly.” Treble!” He even revealed that he wears “red underwear” every time, so that everything will go smoothly and make a fortune in the new year! Huang Mingzhi, who came to Taichung for the New Year’s Eve for the first time, also mentioned that he would take advantage of this visit to Taichung to taste his own secret delicacies. “There is a super barbecue restaurant that I must eat every time I come to Taichung! I also want to go to Miaodong Snack Street.” , there are a lot of hidden delicacies in it!”

Huang Mingzhi brings 4 super hot Luxy Girls (Photo/Provided by Sanli)

Mention an unforgettable New Year’s Eve experience? Huang Mingzhi said with a smile: “I remember hosting a New Year’s Eve concert in Malaysia on New Year’s Eve three years ago (2019). It was also the first concert with ten thousand people in my life. At that time, I was too involved in singing. I actually forgot to count down the time, and after I finished singing, I realized that it was already the New Year, so I had to awkwardly wish everyone a Happy New Year!”

Huang Mingzhi brings 4 super hot Luxy Girls (Photo/Provided by Sanli)

After Huang Mingzhi’s performance, hosts Ken and Tsai Shang-hua took the stage. Ken, because it was his eighth year hosting New Year’s Eve in Taichung, said, “I am the son of Taichung!” Tsai Shang-hua, who has hosted for four years, was not to be outdone and replied: “My My ID card number starts with L. I am a daughter born and raised in Taichung! I hope we can be perfect together.” Ken joked after hearing this: “Great, then we are getting married, right? Mayor Lu will be invited to sit at the head table then. .” Cai Shanghua also continued: “I hope the wedding cast will be as strong as today!”

Hosts A Ken and Cai Shanghua (Photo/Sanli)

“Jiuze CP” Chen Lingjiu and Qiu Fengze sang the songs “All the Stars Understand”, “Easy for You to Say”, “The Shortest Spell”, and sang with the audience the tens of millions of views of the divine song “Please Close Your Eyes after Dark” 》. Zhang Ruofan and Gail from Thailand each presented a series of love songs. Among them, the sweet Gail also participated in the New Year’s Eve performance in Taiwan for the first time. She has just released an album and specially brought the title songs “Heart Blossoms” and “It’s Okay” “Take it Easy”, the light melody and dynamic dance aroused the audience to sing along with thousands of people.

Gail (Photo/Provided by Sanli)

Ozone performed the songs “Unicorn”, “Your Call”, and “Purple Days”. During the talking session, member Huanjun mentioned that among everyone’s New Year’s wishes, one member’s wish was quite special: “That’s our Zixiang. He hopes To become a very powerful host, why don’t you take this opportunity to practice?” Although Zixiang pretended to be shy and said “No way!”, he immediately took out his card from his pocket and really acted as the host himself to interview the group members. Lin Jiachen made a wish to stand on the Arena, which coincided with Huang Wenting’s wish. Since Ozone had just arrived in Taichung from Kaohsiung earlier, and the next stop was to go to Lihpao Land, she was asked what song she wanted to sing. At this time, Wen Ting also took out a small note from his pocket and said, “Let me take a look!”

“2024 Happy Dragons – Taichung New Year’s Eve” was held at Shuinan Central Park in Taichung. It was hosted by A Ken and Cai Shanghua. In addition to Jiuze CP, Zhou Tanghao, Lu Guangzhong, Huang Mingzhi, Ozone, GENBLUE Magic Blue Bear, etc., took turns singing, South Korean hip-hop queen JESSI will perform a 40-minute singing and dancing performance.

Zhang Ruofan (Photo/Provided by Sanli)

Mango jam (Photo/Sanli)

