Huawei and what profits the company predicts for next year

2023 can easily be defined as the year in which Huawei returned, and the company quite naturally has bold plans for the coming year.

Huawei has big plans for 2024

What do the Chinese cook?

Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies expects to report revenue of more than $98.5 billion in 2023, reported, citing an internal New Year announcement.

The number represents about a nine percent increase in revenue over the previous year.

The forecast offers further evidence that Huawei is recovering after US sanctions that began in 2019 crippled some of its business lines by limiting access to critical technologies.

In the announcement, one of the company’s rotating directors, Ken Hu, thanked his colleagues and employees in the assembly line for being able to withstand the hardships of the past three years.

“After years of hard work, we were able to weather the storm,” says Hu.

In the memo to employees, Hu said Huawei’s electronics business, which includes smartphones, performed better than expected in 2023.

In a surprise move in August, Huawei launched its Mate60 series of smartphones, which are believed to be powered by a domestically developed 5G chipset.

The model was widely seen as a sign of Huawei’s return to the high-end smartphone market after years of struggling under US sanctions.

Huawei’s smartphone shipments jumped 83% in October year-on-year, helping China’s overall smartphone market grow 11% over the same period, according to data from Counterpoint Research.

Looking ahead to 2024, Huawei said in the letter that the device business will be one of the main business lines the company will focus on in the new year.