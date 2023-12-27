HUAWEI announces budget phone nova 12 Lite with Snapdragon 778G CPU and 50 megapixel camera

#HUAWEI #announces #budget #phone #nova #Lite #Snapdragon #778G #CPU #megapixel #camera

The end of the year brings us a refresh for the HUAWEI nova series of phones, and at the base of the lineup is the affordable HUAWEI nova 12 Lite model. It takes over the design line of the predecessor and is also known as the nova 12 Active. It is currently only sold in China and we find out its features below.

To begin with, we discover here a 6.7-inch 120Hz OLED screen with FHD+ resolution and a body-to-screen ratio of 89.5%. We get the octa-core processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 4G on the inside alongside 256 or 512GB of flash storage and we still don’t know the amount of RAM on offer here.

The phone has a 60 mpx ultra-wide selfie camera that shoots 4K and at the back we find a dual setup of 50 mpx wide + 8 mpx ultra-wide that also offers autofocus, so we also benefit from macro capture. nova 12 Lite has Wi-Fi 6, NFC, USB-C and an optical fingerprint scanner under the display.

The 4500 mAh battery with 66W charging per wire also sounds good. Its price in China starts from 320 euros.

HUAWEI nova 12 Lite specifications:

  • Display: 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED, 120Hz
  • Thickness and weight: 6.88 mm, 168 grams
  • Camera din spate: 50 mpx wide + 8 mpx ultra-wide
  • Front camera: 60 mpx ultra-wide
  • Procesor: Snapdragon 778G 4G
  • Storage: 256GB/512GB
  • Operating system: HarmonyOS 4
  • Battery: 4500mAh, 66W fast charging
  • Înregistrare video: 4K, AIS anti-shake, 720p@960fps video super slow motion
  • Conectivitate: WLAN 2,4GHz/5GHz, Bluetooth 5.2
  • Colors: blue, black, white
Also Read:  Visma takes over Ghent company Accountants Academy

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Most New Year’s Eve accidents happen in Eastern Austria – Austria
Most New Year’s Eve accidents happen in Eastern Austria – Austria
Posted on
Xi Jinping Claims Reunification with Taiwan Is Inevitable
Xi Jinping Claims Reunification with Taiwan Is Inevitable
Posted on
How to save money with the boiler, is it better to keep it on or turn it off at night? Mistakes to avoid
How to save money with the boiler, is it better to keep it on or turn it off at night? Mistakes to avoid
Posted on
HUAWEI announces budget phone nova 12 Lite with Snapdragon 778G CPU and 50 megapixel camera
HUAWEI announces budget phone nova 12 Lite with Snapdragon 778G CPU and 50 megapixel camera
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Cameroon news Christmas Company culture economy emphasis Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News