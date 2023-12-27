HUAWEI announces budget phone nova 12 Lite with Snapdragon 778G CPU and 50 megapixel camera

#HUAWEI #announces #budget #phone #nova #Lite #Snapdragon #778G #CPU #megapixel #camera

The end of the year brings us a refresh for the HUAWEI nova series of phones, and at the base of the lineup is the affordable HUAWEI nova 12 Lite model. It takes over the design line of the predecessor and is also known as the nova 12 Active. It is currently only sold in China and we find out its features below.

To begin with, we discover here a 6.7-inch 120Hz OLED screen with FHD+ resolution and a body-to-screen ratio of 89.5%. We get the octa-core processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 4G on the inside alongside 256 or 512GB of flash storage and we still don’t know the amount of RAM on offer here.

The phone has a 60 mpx ultra-wide selfie camera that shoots 4K and at the back we find a dual setup of 50 mpx wide + 8 mpx ultra-wide that also offers autofocus, so we also benefit from macro capture. nova 12 Lite has Wi-Fi 6, NFC, USB-C and an optical fingerprint scanner under the display.

The 4500 mAh battery with 66W charging per wire also sounds good. Its price in China starts from 320 euros.

HUAWEI nova 12 Lite specifications: