Huawei made a rival to the BMW X7 and Mercedes-Benz GLS

The new luxury crossover Aito M9 is available as a hybrid and all-electric model, has three rows of seats, six seats and 9 screens

Telecommunications giant Huawei continues to increase its presence in the automotive sector. After the Aito M5 and Aito M7 SUVs, the AITO (Adding Intelligence to Auto) brand created by Huawei and Seres Group has unveiled its flagship Aito M9. In China, the luxury crossover will be offered as a hybrid and an all-electric model.

Unlike its smaller brothers, the Aito M9 was created under the full control of Huawei, including the design, technical and electronic components. The new Aito M9 will compete with the traditional luxury models BMW X7 and Mercedes-Benz GLS.

The length of the Aito M9 is 5230 mm, the width is 1999 mm, the height is 1800 mm, and the wheelbase is 3110 mm. At the same time, the Aito M9 has an aerodynamic shape and the drag coefficient Cd is only 0.279 for the hybrid version and 0.264 for the electric version, while the mentioned German models have 0.32-0.33.

The new Aito M9 has recessed door handles, plenty of chrome, especially around the windows and optional two-tone paint. The unusually large and rounded headlights also stand out for a practical reason. In addition to being made using matrix technology, they also have a built-in full-fledged projector with the ability to display photos or video with a picture size of up to 2.5 meters wide.

The same option is available in the salon. It has a separate projector and a 32-inch retractable screen installed at the back. The driver also has his own projector on the windshield. There are three displays on the front panel – the instrument panel has a 12.3-inch screen, the center screen is a 15.6-inch touchscreen, and the right-hand display is a 16-inch touchscreen.

Another four 10-inch tablets are mounted on the backs of the first and second row seats. Sound is provided by a 2080-watt audio system that features 25 speakers and a noise reduction system. All this extensive multimedia facility runs on the Huawei Harmony OS4 operating system.

Traditional elements of comfort have not been forgotten. The spacious 6-seater saloon has separate seats upholstered in nappa leather. The first two rows of seats are electrically adjustable with 14 settings each, with heating and ventilation. There are also wide possibilities for transformation, right up to forming a flat bed for two people.

The volume of the luggage compartment varies from 206 liters using the six seats to 716 liters in the four-seat configuration. The picture is complemented by contour lighting, a panoramic roof and 41 compartments for small items.

The Aito M9 hybrid crossover is made according to a sequential scheme, which combines a 1.5-liter 4-cylinder gasoline turbo engine with 152 hp. and 205 Nm, which works only in generator mode and is not connected to the wheels. The crossover is powered by two electric motors – the front one produces 224 hp. and 315 Nm, and the rear – 272 hp. and 360 Nm.

System power is 496 hp. and 675 Nm, which is enough to accelerate the crossover weighing 2.6 tons from a standstill to 100 km/h in 4.9 seconds. The maximum speed is 200 km/h. There is a choice of batteries with a capacity of 42 or 52 kWh. With a fully charged battery and a full tank, the mileage is 1210 km and 1239 km respectively.

The purely electric crossover Aito M9 has different electric motors on the front and rear axles – at the front the power is 217 hp. and 277 Nm, and at the back is 313 hp. and 396 Nm. The total power is 530 hp. and 673 Nm, and acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h takes 4.3 seconds. A full charge of the 97.7 kWh battery should be enough for 630 km on the CLTC cycle. The maximum speed is 200 km/h.

The new Aito M9 has an adaptive air suspension that changes stiffness based on data from a roof-mounted LiDAR (light and range detector). Together with other 27 sensors, it is also responsible for the operation of the Huawei ADS 2.0 autonomous driving system. As the name suggests, Huawei has developed it in-house, like almost every other electrical or electronic component, including electric motors.

Next year, Huawei plans to open 800 Aito-branded showrooms. Orders are now being accepted for the Aito M9 crossover. The hybrid costs $66,000 to $77,000, and the electric crossover costs between $72,000 and $80,000.