Huawei P70 could launch in spring 2024; What else do we know about the phone?

The Huawei P70 received a new launch window today via a rumor, which seems convinced that it will arrive in the spring of 2024.

Weibo gossiper Fixed Focus Digital writes that the Chinese company will launch its new flagship around the end of March, or at the latest at the beginning of April 2024. The person insists that he has sources within Huawei who provide him with accurate information.

We expect the Huawei P70 series to come with OLED panels from companies like BOE, COST, Visionax and Tianma. Apparently they will not have 2K resolution, but only 1.5K. Inside we will find, according to rumors, a processor Kirin 9000Sthe same CPU on the Huawei Mate 60.

The P70 design you see here leaked earlier this month, and on the back we’d expect to find a 1-inch Sony IMX989 photo sensor, along with a new OmniVision OV50H sensor. It supports capture at 120 FPS and HDR in 60 FPS, but also DCG HDR and staggered HDR. It can achieve a very wide dynamic range when both HDR modes are activated. The sensor is 50 MP, but produces 12.5 MP photos.

IMX989 is already found on OPPO Find X6 Pro.

