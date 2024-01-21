‘Huawei P70 gets 6.7″ OLED screen and 50MP camera with variable aperture’ – Tablets and phones – News

#Huawei #P70 #OLED #screen #50MP #camera #variable #aperture #Tablets #phones #News

The Huawei P70 smartphone will reportedly have a 6.7″ OLED screen with 1.5k resolution. The device will also have a 50-megapixel main camera with variable aperture and a 1/1.3″ sensor. The successor to the Huawei P60 series is expected in China within a few months.

The above claims come from the Chinese Digital Chat Station. The 1/1.3″ sensor may be the OV50H from OmniVision, reports GSMArena. This would mean that the Huawei P70 will not have an in-house image sensor, as previously claimed. The variable aperture should provide more control over light transmission and depth of field. A total of three cameras are expected at the rear. There is also said to be a 5000mAh battery. Previous rumors indicate the presence of a Kirin 9010 SoC.

No definitive release date has yet been announced for the Huawei P70, although it is rumored that the device will appear in China within two months. The Huawei P60 Pro was also released in the Netherlands a few months after its release for the Chinese market. It is not known whether this is also the case for the P70 series.