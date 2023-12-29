Huawei remains afloat despite US sanctions | Tech

#Huawei #remains #afloat #sanctions #Tech
By our economics editors

29 dec 2023 om 09:56

Huawei expects sales to rise by almost 9 percent this year. The Chinese tech group seems to be increasingly able to withstand American sanctions.

Huawei has been subject to trade restrictions imposed by the United States since 2019. The US government accuses Huawei of facilitating espionage. Huawei has always denied those accusations.

“After years of hard work, we have managed to weather the storm,” said Huawei Chairman Ken Hu. In 2023, Huawei expects a turnover of more than 700 billion yuan (about 90 billion euros). That is almost 9 percent more than last year.

However, turnover is still much lower than the 891 billion yuan that the company achieved in 2020, the year before Huawei announced a sharp decline in turnover due to US sanctions.

The company caused a stir in the US in August with the launch of the Mate 60 Pro. That smartphone uses technology that the US is trying to keep out of the hands of China. This caused doubts among politicians about the effectiveness of the sanctions against Huawei and China.

The US government then launched an official investigation into the chip used in Huawei’s smartphone.

Image: Getty

Read more about:

HuaweiTech

Also Read:  Tech: a new data storage device can hold 10,000,000 GB, preserves data for 5,000 years - a video was also made about it

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Losing weight doesn’t work? 3 features could be to blame
Losing weight doesn’t work? 3 features could be to blame
Posted on
‘Happy end of AMLO’, projected with drones – El Financiero
‘Happy end of AMLO’, projected with drones – El Financiero
Posted on
The highest salaries in November are new names and salaries of 56 thousand. euros
The highest salaries in November are new names and salaries of 56 thousand. euros
Posted on
Italian Stock Exchange, commentary from the session of 29 December 2023
Italian Stock Exchange, commentary from the session of 29 December 2023
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News