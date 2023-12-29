Huawei remains afloat despite US sanctions | Tech

#Huawei #remains #afloat #sanctions #Tech

By our economics editors

29 dec 2023 om 09:56

Huawei expects sales to rise by almost 9 percent this year. The Chinese tech group seems to be increasingly able to withstand American sanctions.

Huawei has been subject to trade restrictions imposed by the United States since 2019. The US government accuses Huawei of facilitating espionage. Huawei has always denied those accusations.

“After years of hard work, we have managed to weather the storm,” said Huawei Chairman Ken Hu. In 2023, Huawei expects a turnover of more than 700 billion yuan (about 90 billion euros). That is almost 9 percent more than last year.

However, turnover is still much lower than the 891 billion yuan that the company achieved in 2020, the year before Huawei announced a sharp decline in turnover due to US sanctions.

The company caused a stir in the US in August with the launch of the Mate 60 Pro. That smartphone uses technology that the US is trying to keep out of the hands of China. This caused doubts among politicians about the effectiveness of the sanctions against Huawei and China.

The US government then launched an official investigation into the chip used in Huawei’s smartphone.

Image: Getty

HuaweiTech