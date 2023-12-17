Huawei used a technological trick. He installed a flexible display in a classic tablet so that it could be lighter and thinner – MobilMania.cz

#Huawei #technological #trick #installed #flexible #display #classic #tablet #lighter #thinner #MobilMania.cz

At its December event in Dubai, Huawei introduced a new premium tablet in addition to the innovative FreeClip wireless headphones Huawei MatePad Pro 13.2. Despite the large, more than 13-inch display, its overall low weight and thickness are interesting. The manufacturer used a flexible display, although the tablet’s construction is solid – the device is not foldable.

The new Huawei MatePad Pro 13.2 premium tablet is headed to global markets outside of China

Thanks to this clever trick, since the flexible display is basically a thin film, even such a large tablet could fit in with a weight of 580 grams and, apart from the place where the camera lenses protrude a little, it is no thicker than 5.5 mm. The flexible OLED display has absolutely minimal frames around the entire perimeter and a cutout for the camera, intended primarily for video calls, on one wider side. The resolution of the display with a less traditional 3:2 aspect ratio is 2880 × 1920 and reaches a maximum brightness of up to 1000 nits.

The tablet is really light and there is no problem holding it in one hand

M-Pencil stylus and magnetic keyboard

The tablet is powered by Huawei’s own Kirin 9000S processor, so the tablet could theoretically support operator 5G networks in the “cellular” version, but so far only the Wi-Fi variant has been presented in Europe. You can choose from a variant with 12 + 256 GB memory for a thousand euros (approx. 24,500 CZK) or a higher 12 + 512 GB, which also includes a magnetic Bluetooth keyboard for a price of 1,200 euros (approx. 29,500 CZK). In addition, the tablet is also equipped with a third-generation M-Pencil stylus, which includes NearLink technology for even more accurate and precise behavior when writing and drawing.

Under one of the longer display sides, we see a cutout for the selfie camera and 3D sensor. The tablet also runs on Harmony OS (version 4) in Europe. At the same time, Huawei phones still use the EMUI superstructure over Android (AOSP)

On the back we can find a dual camera with a resolution of 13 + 8 Mpx (primary and wide-angle), but the 16 Mpx camera on the display side of the tablet may be of greater use, accompanied by a 3D ToF sensor for biometric security – that is why the implementation of this module required a smaller display cutout .

The accessories include a magnetic keyboard serving as a case as well as an M-Pencil touch stylus

The tablet contains a total of 6 speakers with a stereo effect and advanced tuning called Huawei Sound, as well as a rechargeable USB-C connector. The built-in battery has a respectable capacity of 10,100 mAh and can be charged by cable with a power of up to 88 W. The new Huawei MatePad Pro 13.2 tablet also runs on its own HarmonyOS 4.0 system in Europe. It has not yet been decided on its sale in the Czech Republic.

Huawei MatePad Pro 13.2 on the manufacturer’s product video: