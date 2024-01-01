Hubert Hurkacz And Iga Swiatek Take Poland To CF In The United Cup | ATP Tour

#Hubert #Hurkacz #Iga #Swiatek #Poland #United #Cup #ATP #Tour

United Cup

Hurkacz And Swiatek Lead Poland To CF In United Cup

The Poles dominated Group A

January 01, 2024

Getty Images

Hubert Hurkacz and Iga Swiatek in action this Monday in Perth. By ATPTour.com/es Staff

Hubert Hurkacz and Iga Swiatek sealed a place in the United Cup quarterfinals for Poland this Monday, beating Spain’s Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-0, 6-0 in a perfect match in Perth.

In an all-or-nothing duel to decide the winner of Group A, Hurkacz and Swiatek ensured the presence of the main seeds among the eight best in the competition, with an impeccable performance that only needed 43 minutes.

The Poles took 78% of the points with their first serve (19/24), in addition to not facing any break points against them. “I’m very happy with my level and how focused I am,” Swiatek acknowledged.

“I don’t feel rusty. I don’t feel like I need to pick up the pace. I’m playing with freedom, the same way I felt in Beijing, after the US Open basically. “I am happy to be in this position,” added the Polish WTA star.

Poland reached the semifinals last season in this mixed tournament that brings together 18 countries and in this edition it has already become the first quarterfinalist of the event.

Swiatek had 20 blank sets last year and this Monday in the mixed doubles he added two more to his tally. “I’m trying to teach Hubi that he doesn’t need to go to a tie-break in every set,” he joked.

Before the decisive point, the world No. 1 tied the tie against Spain against Sara Sorribes 6-2, 6-1.

For his part, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina had put Spain one victory away from reaching the quarterfinals of the United Cup by defeating Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

In a close match at the RAC Arena, Davidovich Fokina was impressive on the second serve. He won 74% (25/34) of the points on his second serve and 55% (11/20) on Hurkacz’s second serve, advancing after two hours and three minutes.

Davidovich Fokina, who opened his season with a straight-sets victory over Thiago Seyboth Wild, now leads Hurkacz 4-2 in their Lexus ATP Head2Head series. The 24-year-old Spaniard has also improved to 6-24 his record against players in the Top 10 of the Pepperstone ATP Rankings.