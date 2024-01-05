Hudáček ended up in Kladno after two days. Jagr gave up his services after criticism

#Hudáček #ended #Kladno #days #Jagr #gave #services #criticism

Slovakian hockey goalie Július Hudáček died in Kladno after two days. His arrival has sparked a wave of criticism, as the 35-year-old goalkeeper last played in the KHL last season, even as Russia continues its war in Ukraine. Today, the Knights announced the termination of cooperation on the club website.

“We made this decision after considering all aspects related to his engagement. We came to the conclusion that continuing cooperation is neither in the interest of the club nor in the interest of the player,” the Kladno management wrote in a statement.

“The most important part of the season awaits us and we believe that we will go into it with the fans, partners and all supporters of our club as one team,” added the second-to-last team in the extra league table.

Due to Hudáček’s arrival, some fans also turned against the club of the playing owner Jaromír Jágr, who announced today on Instagram that they intend to boycott the Knights’ matches.

“From Sunday, don’t count on us in the Kladno tribune,” wrote the Haldaři fan club. “We fundamentally oppose the signing of the player Hudáček, and thus the acceptance of the values ​​that this player represents. For us, honor, consistency of opinion and a sense of justice are more than a few points in the table and momentary personal gain,” the supporters said.

The thirty-five-year-old Hudáček was still without a job. He spent last year in Barys Astana. Kladno reached out to him due to Adam Brízgala’s injury.

“The management of the club, including Jaromír Jágr himself, was informed about our positions yesterday. The club also expressed itself in some way and our views differ fundamentally in this regard. The poor and confusing media presentation of the club in this case is only a reflection of the total ruin that has brought us as a group leads to an unwanted boycott,” fans said.

Kladno was supposed to be Hudáček’s third place of work in the extra league. In the 2013/14 season, he caught for Pardubice, in the year before last he helped Sparta Prague, and in total he has 58 starts in the competition. The three-time Slovak champion with Košice and seven-time participant in the World Cup spent a large part of his career in the KHL, where, in addition to Astana, he played for Novosibirsk, Cherepovets, Spartak Moscow and Dinamo Riga. He also played in Sweden for Södertälje, Frölunda and Örebro.