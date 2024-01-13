Hudchiw!!! Just normal sneezing or allergies? | INN News

#Hudchiw #normal #sneezing #allergies #INN #News

Hudchiw!!! Is there anyone gossiping about us? When we sneeze often, it may not mean that someone is gossiping about us. But it may be a warning sign that you are dealing with an illness…

Are we wondering? When you sneeze frequently, it’s just a normal sneeze. Or is it a sneezing symptom that indicates that we are suffering from air allergies?

And then a normal sneeze And sneezing indicates that we are sick with air allergies. How are they different? Let’s clear up the doubts together.

Solving doubts (sneezing and air allergies)

First, let’s get to know a normal sneeze. And sneezing indicates that we are suffering from air allergies.

Sneezing is an important mechanism for protecting against foreign objects. and various germs that enter our respiratory system causing our body to eliminate and expel foreign substances that irritate us through the nose and mouth forcefully and quickly, thus causing us to irritate the lining of the nasal cavity until it makes us sneeze And while sneezing, chest muscles contract. and the diaphragm suddenly and unexpectedly

Air allergies or allergic rhinitis (Allergic Rhinitis) is an inflammation of the nasal tissue. Resulting in us being irritated. Rhinitis and various symptoms that follow, which can be found in people of all genders and ages. Even though it’s not life-threatening. But it often creates annoyance in our daily life. And if not treated It could be a sinus infection. But don’t be complacent. Because if there are other complications It may cause severe symptoms such as

asthma symptoms

conjunctivitis

otitis media

Difficulty sleeping, etc.

Normal sneezing and allergies to the air How are they different?

A normal sneeze Normally, we sneeze only 3-5 times in a row. This is usually caused by smoke, dust, dust mites, or various allergens, which can occur normally. And this type of sneezing can disappear on its own.

Allergic sneezing or nasal inflammation from allergies Sneezing often occurs Along with other symptoms such as stuffy nose, itchy nose, nasal noise, runny nose, itchy eyes, burning eyes, tinnitus, itchy ears, mucus flowing down the throat, sore throat, chronic cough, and nosebleeds. And heredity still plays an important role in causing us to have air allergies. This is usually caused by exposure to allergens. air pollution and the weather changes suddenly

Okay!!! Now we know that, right? What kind of symptoms does our sneezing indicate? If you sneeze normally, you usually sneeze only 3-5 times in a row. But if you sneeze and have other symptoms as well. It means that You are suffering from air allergies. If people around you sneeze Or ourselves who sneeze It should be protected. And be careful. Because we cannot know whether that area is free of germs or not. However, if you are not sure You should consult with a medical professional. Hahahahahahaha!!! I hope everyone sneezes normally.

