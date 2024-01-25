HUF 53 billion worth of cocaine was seized in the port of St. Petersburg

#HUF #billion #worth #cocaine #seized #port #Petersburg

January 24, 2024 – 9:42 p.m

Cocaine worth HUF 53 billion was seized in the port of St. Petersburg, reports MTI, referring to the announcement of the Russian Federal Security Service.

The 1,200 kilos of cocaine seized came from the port of Antwerp in Belgium and were hidden in coffee bags. Its black market value exceeds 13 billion roubles, i.e. approximately HUF 53 billion.

This is not the first time that the authorities seized a large amount of drugs in the port, two weeks ago they also found a similar amount of cocaine in a container arriving from Nicaragua.

