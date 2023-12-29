Huge bitcoin withdrawals raise major questions surrounding the upcoming ETF

#Huge #bitcoin #withdrawals #raise #major #questions #surrounding #upcoming #ETF

Recently, a gigantic outflow of bitcoin (BTC) has been observed at crypto exchange Coinbase. Speculation is growing that this activity is evidence of preparations for the approval of a Bitcoin exchange fund (ETF).

Christmas gift 🎉: Bitvavo celebrates Christmas and gives our readers free BTC, XRP or another crypto 🚀

Large bitcoin outflow at crypto exchanges

In recent days, as many as 30,000 bitcoin have left the American exchange. This move marks the largest outflow since May, in both bitcoin and US dollars.

📉 In the past few days, a substantial 30k #Bitcoin has left @coinbase. Yesterday marked the single biggest outflow since May, both in BTC and USD terms. Is someone gearing up for an ETF approval? 🚀🤔 #CryptoOutflow #BTCETF pic.twitter.com/osxjcqIySj — Alpha_Bull (@BullMafia1) December 28, 2023

The precise reasons behind this outflow are not completely clear. It can be a sign of big investors, often referred to as ‘whales‘, who move their bitcoin to more secure storage.

This could indicate an expectation of price stability or a long-term strategic move.

Another possibility is that institutional investors are preparing for new investment opportunities, such as a Bitcoin ETF.

Speculation regarding bitcoin stock exchange fund

The moves on Coinbase have sparked a lot of speculation in the crypto community. Many wonder if this is an indication of upcoming major developments.

Coinbase is the custodian for 9 of the 12 parties that want to launch a bitcoin ETF. This means that it will store the bitcoins for parties such as BlackRock and other applicants.

It remains to be seen whether Coinbase’s recent Bitcoin outflows are actually related to preparations for an ETF approval, or whether there are other factors at play.

The outflow has also been observed at other exchanges, according to data from blockchain analysis platform Glassnode. On Wednesday, as many as 28,000 bitcoin flowed from the major exchanges.

This marks the largest outflow in a single day since December 14, 2022. Coinbase had the vast majority of this. Namely, 18,000 of the 28,000 BTC flowed out of Coinbase.

Christmas present 🎁 PostNL’s last Crypto Stamp 2 still limited available for €9.25

Does Bitcoin ETF Bring a Decline First?

The first ETFs are expected to be approved in January 2024. Although this is an extremely positive development according to analysts, its arrival could initially cause a major correction.

However, the ETFs can cause an increase in the long term. Read here 5 reasons why the Bitcoin ETF can achieve a price of $100,000.

Post Views: 0