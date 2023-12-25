Huge currency declines. The dollar and euro rates are down significantly on the currency market

#Huge #currency #declines #dollar #euro #rates #significantly #currency #market

The US dollar continues to depreciate significantly, reaching its lowest level in almost two years. Expert forecasts indicate that the current trend may continue and the value of the dollar may drop by several dozen cents. Cinkciarz.pl analysts share their observations on the subject USD/PLN exchange rate for 2024.

Dollar rate down: The lowest trend in two years

Just a year ago, the value of the dollar exceeded PLN 5, and now it has dropped significantly below PLN 4. The Polish zloty has been strengthening in recent weeks, at the same time dollar he suffered numerous blows, leading to his depreciation. Are the dollar exchange rate forecasts for 2024 equally bleak?

Factors influencing the dollar exchange rate

The decline in USD/PLN quotations has its source in the decisions of the Federal Reserve regarding interest rates in the United States. Although the rates themselves remained unchanged, market expectations regarding future Fed interest rate cuts significantly influenced the dollar exchange rate. The first cuts may take place as early as March 2024, which is confirmed by analysts’ forecasts.

Another factor weakening the dollar were the decisions of the European Central Bank, which kept interest rates at the highest level in history. The lack of faith in the resumption of monetary policy tightening by central banks has led investors to anticipate rate cuts. Here, too, the hierarchy of the currency market will be shaped depending on which monetary authorities will delay the easing of monetary policy the longest.

The dollar to zloty exchange rate over the years

USD/PLN: Analyst forecasts for 2024 – Is it worth buying the dollar?

According to forecasts by Cinkciarz.pl analysts, further depreciation of the dollar against the Polish zloty can be expected in the medium and long term. Daniel Kostecki, chief market analyst at CMC Markets Polska, predicts that the dollar/zloty exchange rate may fall up to around PLN 3.75 due to the end of the Federal Reserve’s policy of raising real interest rates. “In the medium and longer term, it is even possible that in the case of the dollar/zloty exchange rate we will see around PLN 3.75 due to the end of the policy of raising real interest rates by the Federal Reserve” – D. Kostecki

Bartosz Sawicki from Cinkciarz.pl shares this opinion, forecasting a large drop in the dollar to zloty exchange rate in the coming year. His observations indicate that the dollar exchange rate may be PLN 3.65 and the franc exchange rate may be PLN 4.25. “The forecasts of the fintech Cinkciarz.pl assume that the euro will gain next year in relation to the franc, pound and dollar, and the EUR/PLN exchange rate will slightly deepen this year’s discounts. As a result, in a year we should pay PLN 3.65 for a dollar and PLN 4.25 for a franc” – B. Sawicki

In the face of these forecasts, investors and people interested in the currency market are wondering whether it is now the right time to buy dollars or whether it is better to wait for possible further changes in market dynamics. Is the dollar really in a long-term phase of depreciation? Time will tell whether the forecasts of Cinkciarz.pl analysts will prove to be accurate, and the dollar/zloty exchange rate will continue to fluctuate in the coming months.

