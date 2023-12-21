Huge drop in currencies. The euro and dollar exchange rates surprised investors

#Huge #drop #currencies #euro #dollar #exchange #rates #surprised #investors

Central bank meetings at which interest rates remain unchanged rarely arouse great emotions and trigger a strong market reaction. The situation was different after Wednesday’s decision of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC). Although the Committee kept the parameters of monetary policy in the US unchanged, the market interpreted the message accompanying this decision as a clear signal that the moment of interest rate cuts was approaching overseas. The Governing Council of the European Central Bank also did not change the interest rates, but in this case there were no clear “dovish” accents that would significantly increase expectations that the monetary authorities in the euro zone are easing the exchange rate. This crossover in the messages caused the jump course EURUSD towards the level of 1.10.

According to BNP Paribas Markets 360 analysts, the Fed will begin to ease monetary policy in May next year, and by the end of 2024, interest rates in the US will be reduced by a total of 150bp. In the case of the ECB, BNP analysts predict the first interest rate cut in April and their total decline by 75bps by the end of next year.

Chart 1: Euribor rate 3m (%) – market valuation

During its meeting on Wednesday, December 13, the FOMC maintained the federal funds rate at 5.25-5.50%. Therefore, the market’s attention focused primarily on revisions of the Committee members’ forecasts, especially those regarding the interest rate path. Currently, they see room for three interest rate cuts (25bps each) next year. In September, they planned only one such movement. Together with minor changes in the content of the statement accompanying the decision, indicating less concern about inflation remaining at an elevated level, the market treated it as an announcement of an imminent easing of monetary policy in the US.

Even before the FOMC meeting in recent weeks, the market began to value interest rate cuts in the United States more strongly. This was mainly due to better inflation data in October and November. The tone of the Committee’s communication therefore reinforced the market tendency that had been observed for some time. The market is currently assessing the beginning of the cycle of interest rate cuts in the US in March and, similarly to BNP Paribas Markets 360 analysts, predicts a drop in the fed funds rate next year by as much as 150bp to the range of 3.75 – 4.00%.

Chart 2: SOFR 3m rate (%) – market valuation

The Governing Council of the ECB also left interest rates unchanged, including the deposit rate at 4.00%, at its meeting on Thursday, December 14. Despite the reduction in inflation forecasts, the European monetary authorities have not given any clear signals of easing the exchange rate, and the future path of interest rates remains strongly dependent on the incoming data, in particular information on wage pressure, which was referred to by ECB President Christine Lagarde during the conference. The market currently estimates that the deposit rate at the end of next year may fall by approximately 150bps to 2.50%.

