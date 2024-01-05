Huge increase in Mazda MX-5 sales in the US

#Huge #increase #Mazda #MX5 #sales

Mazda sold 8,973 units of the MX-5 Miata roadster in 2023 in America, up 45.4% from 2022

Small sports cars are still alive and well in America. Japan’s Mazda has just released 2023 US sales statistics, and the MX-5 Miata roadster saw a 45.4% year-over-year sales increase of 8,973 cars. Overall, the Mazda MX-5 Miata is as always a very popular model in the US, but the sales growth is truly astounding.

Mazda further breaks down sales of the MX-5 roadster and MX-5 RF hardtop, showing that the roadster is now slightly more popular with 4,591 units sold for the year – a staggering 77.4% increase over 2022. From the RF version with a hardtop, 4,382 cars were sold in 2023, less than half of total sales. That’s a significant change from 2022, when the RF outsold the roadster by almost 1,000 units, 3,583 to 2,588.

Photo: Mazda

The jump in Mazda MX-5 Miata sales is part of Mazda’s overall year-over-year sales increase of 23.3 percent. As you might expect, the CX-5 SUV led the way with 153,808 units sold, followed by the CX-30 at 77,075 units, but the Mazda MX-5 Miata is grabbing attention because it’s not a new model. The current generation ND was launched in 2015. In the years since, there has only been one minor upgrade. Another update is coming for ND.

Photo: Mazda

According to Mazda MX-5 Miata program manager Shigeki Saito, the automaker wants to keep the current generation active as long as possible, saying there is no specific timeframe for phasing out production.

While it’s a far cry from the glory days of the first-generation NA Mazda MX-5 Miata, when US sales regularly topped 20,000 units per year, nearly 9,000 new owners for a 9-year-old two-seater is no mean feat. Apparently, more and more people want to enjoy the sun behind the wheel of their Mazda MX-5 Miata roadsters.

Shigeki Saito – Mazda MX-5 Miata Program Manager

Photo: Mazda