Huge mourning in the film world. A famous actor from a series adored by Romanians has died

The film world is now poorer after the sad news from Hollywood. A famous actor from a very popular series in Romania, but also in other parts of the world, has died. The news came as a shock to family and loved ones, and fans were left shocked.

Mourning in Hollywood

Peter Crombie, the actor who was perhaps best known for playing “Crazy” Joe Davola in five episodes of the hit sitcom “Seinfeld,” died Wednesday at a medical facility in Palm Springs, California. He was 71 years old.

Crombie was recovering from unspecified surgery, said his ex-wife, Nadine Kijner, who confirmed the death.

As Davola, Crombie played a temperamental character who obsessively stalks Jerry – a semi-fictionalized version of comedian Jerry Seinfeld – and develops a deep hatred for him.

Tall and slender, Crombie’s character had a flat, almost menacing demeanor and a 1,000-yard stare. In the series, he also stalked New Yorker Elaine, in one case plastering a wall of his apartment with black-and-white surveillance photos of her.

What other roles has he played?

Aside from his role on “Seinfeld,” Crombie also had roles in films such as “Seven” (1995), “Rising Sun” (1993) and “Born on the Fourth of July” (1989), among others.

Crombie was born on June 26, 1952 and grew up in a suburb outside of Chicago.

His father was an art teacher and his mother taught home economics, Ms. Kijner said. Crombie trained at the Yale School of Drama before moving to New York.

Crombie and Kijner met in Boston in the late 1980s before marrying in 1991. Although they divorced after about six years of marriage, the two remained friends.

“He was like a pillar,” she said. “He was someone you could always turn to and lean on.”

Kijner said Crombie leaves behind a brother, Jim. She said Crombie retired from acting around 2000 and worked on his other passion, writing.

Comedian Lewis Black paid tribute to Crombie on social media, calling him a “wonderful actor” and an “extremely talented writer”.

“More importantly, he was as sweet as he was smart, and I am a better person for having known him,” Mr. Black wrote.

Larry Charles, a “Seinfeld” writer, also mourned Crombie’s death.

