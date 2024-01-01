HUGE SADNESS A FAMOUS Slovak ENTREPRENEUR died on New Year’s Day! His project is known all over the country: leading POLITICIANS and MODERATOR are also mourning

#HUGE #SADNESS #FAMOUS #Slovak #ENTREPRENEUR #died #Years #Day #project #country #leading #POLITICIANS #MODERATOR #mourning

ZVOLEN – Sad news from the business world hit Slovakia on the first day of the year. Jozef Klement, the founder of the Zvolen family company KLEMO, left us forever at the age of 70. He devoted himself not only to business, but also to community projects that commemorate the victims of the Holocaust. He was fighting an insidious disease.

The chairman of the Banská Bystrica region Ondrej Lunter informed about the sad news on the social network. “Today I received sad news. Jozef Klement left us. During the few moments I had the opportunity to spend with him, I got to know a great person. Society needs people like Jozef to hold it together,” he said.

As he continued, he was an important pillar of the local community with his energy, care and ability to connect. “It was important for him to connect people of good will for the sake of cultivating public space and passing on our collective memory to the next generations. Thanks to him, the “Unforgotten Neighbors” project was created, through which people in more than a hundred cities and towns across our country read the names of Holocaust victims and their rescuers every year, so that they are never forgotten.” wrote the robe.

Michal Šimečka, chairman of Progressive Slovakia, also mentions joint meetings: “A rare person has left us, the kind our country needs as much as possible. A wise, always kind and calm man who did everything to develop his surroundings both humanly and socially.” As he added, he conducted business decently and sustainably, tirelessly connecting the worlds of business, art and caring for public affairs.

A wise, honest and brave man

On this sad day, Martin Korčok from the Holocaust Museum in Sered also pointed out his ability to bring people together. “He performed miracles with his charm, smile, kindness and humanity. However, he never forgot his origin either. He dedicated many exhibitions to Judaism and traditions in the gallery he built with his family. The memory of the tragic period of the Holocaust remained in his heart. It was important to him that people don’t forget,” wrote in the framework of the aforementioned “Neighbors Neighbors” project.

RTVS radio editor and presenter Dagmar Mozolová is also mourning: “He passed away a good, wise, honest and brave man who tried to preserve the memory of people who did not survive the Holocaust, as well as brave Slovaks who saved people during the war. His work has spread, and you too can join the event, which takes place every year on September 9. You can undertake to organize it in your place, in your village, city.”

Honest family business

Jozef was a successful businessman. His Zvolen company KLEMO, which produces stamps, business cards, printed materials and promotional materials, is a symbol of an honest family business with its beginnings in the 90s, which has survived until today. “With his value-based approach to business, employees and active involvement in public life, he showed how a healthy relationship between domestic entrepreneurs and the civil community should work,” added Robe Lunter.