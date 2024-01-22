HUGE TRAGEDY Ivan was VISITING a well-known TV editor, a FEW HOURS later she was filming a report about his terrifying DEATH! What HE SAID to her as he left gives her chills

#HUGE #TRAGEDY #Ivan #VISITING #wellknown #editor #HOURS #filming #report #terrifying #DEATH #left #chills

Source: FB/RockinsonCrusoe, Slovak Police

VÁBLE – Life itself writes the saddest stories. A head-on collision between two cars near Vrábľy cost the life of a 58-year-old musician and rocker. When he was visiting a TV editor in the evening, no one even thought that the next day she would be filming a report about his tragic accident.

The accident happened on Thursday (January 18) in the afternoon, on the road between Klasovo and Vráľi in the Nitrian district. For reasons that have not yet been determined exactly, two vehicles, a Renault Thalia and a Mercedes-Benz EQC, collided on a straight road. The Renault driver, who was heading to the city, apparently crossed the opposite direction.

Both vehicles ended up in a ditch after the collision. The sight of a completely destroyed Renault did not bode well. The driver was trapped inside, firefighters had to extricate him. The police confirmed that the 58-year-old driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the accident, the 33-year-old Mercedes driver was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Terrifying images from a tragic accident. Source: Slovak Police

An excellent musician, they were waiting for him at the rehearsal

58-year-old Ivan from Vrábel, who was known in the town mainly as an excellent musician, lost his life in the accident. “Ička, friend, rest in peace. Yesterday we were still oiling the guitars and today you have already gone to musician’s heaven.” musician Noro Pavlis says goodbye to him on the social network.

“The ungodly driver Ivan was visiting us last night, I was just leaving to film a report when he arrived, and he also told me to drive carefully,” approached Diana Pavlisová, the editor of TV JOJ, who was sent by the editors to film a report on his tragic accident.

Grief reigned in the rock band Rockinson Crusoe, in which Ivan worked. “We were waiting for him at the test, but someone up there overtook us. We believe that he will be satisfied with him, because he has the best of us.” the group said.

Source: FB/RockinsonCrusoe

Why he went in the opposite direction is a mystery

The police are still investigating what exactly happened on the road. “Don’t judge, we don’t know what happened, one of the versions is that the driver felt nauseous behind the wheel, it’s not even a matter of high speed, preliminarily it looks like he went in the opposite direction, but it could be otherwise.” added the editor.

An expert from the Department of Transport was also called to the scene, who also could not explain why the collision occurred on a straight road. The driver’s breath test was negative. The circumstances, the degree of fault and the exact cause of the accident are the subject of an investigation by the Nitra traffic police.