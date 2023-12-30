Huge waves hit California coast for third day in a row, causing flooding and life-threatening conditions

#Huge #waves #hit #California #coast #day #row #causing #flooding #lifethreatening #conditions

(CNN) — Rogue waves and coastal flooding are wreaking havoc for a third straight day in many of California’s coastal communities, where extreme conditions have forced water rescues, swept away cars and injured a handful of people.

Unusually large surf, often exceeding six metres, has caused beach closures along the California coast and caused damaging flooding to several beachside streets, homes and businesses.

In hard-hit Ventura County, waves overtopped sea walls and swept parked cars down the street, blocking the path of first responders, fire Capt. Brian McGrath told CNN affiliate TNLA. Flooding at a local hotel also caused damage to all of its ground-floor rooms, he said.

High waters and dangerous rip currents have been plaguing much of the West Coast from Southern California to Oregon since Thursday, caused by a series of powerful storms that have pushed their way toward the coast from the Pacific Ocean.

Although the dangers will decrease for residents of Northern California this Saturday, the coastal areas of central and southern California will continue to be hit by extreme waves, which could reach up to 7.5 meters in the impacted areas.

Some waves hitting the California Bay Area may peak at more than 12 meters (about the height of a telephone pole), and others are expected to reach between 8.5 and 10 meters.

The southern Oregon coast will also be hit by strong waves and strong winds early this Saturday. High surf warnings are in effect in the region until Saturday morning, with waves of between 6 and 7.5 meters expected.

Curious onlookers and excited surfers have been captivated by the spectacular waves, but local officials are urging people to stay away from the water and beaches due to the potentially deadly conditions.

“Vulnerable beaches, docks and harbors should NOT be considered safe places,” the National Weather Service in Los Angeles said.

Ventura County officials have closed all beaches through New Year’s Eve due to 15- to 20-foot waves that will hit the coast through Saturday night. The county, along with Hermosa, Manhattan and Palos Verdes beaches, faces the most extreme surf on Saturday and is at risk of significant coastal flooding.

“We know the waves look awesome and we understand the desire to come here,” McGrath told TNLA on Friday. “But we are asking people to stay away and stay out of the area for their safety and ours.”

Ventura lifeguards on Friday rescued about 10 people “who thought they could navigate that high surf,” the fire captain said. Two beachgoers also helped pull a lifeguard out of the water who was trying to return to shore after rescuing a person near the dock, firefighter Andy VanSciver told CNN.

During the first round of heavy surf on Thursday, nearly 20 people were swept away by a wave that crashed into a beach barrier packed with spectators in the Pierpont area of ​​Ventura Beach, authorities said. Eight injured people were taken to hospital.

“It was terrifying and apocalyptic,” said Colin Hoag, who captured video of people struggling to escape as the towering wave broke the barrier. Fast-moving seawater swept away some people and hit cars as drivers tried to speed away.

“People were yelling and screaming. I ran as fast as I could,” Hoag said.

One of the storms fueling the waves will also bring rain and wind to California through Saturday.

By Saturday morning, rain will move inland and across Southern California before weakening over the Rocky Mountains on Sunday.

Further inland, a wintry mix will fall over parts of central and eastern California. More than a foot of snow is possible on high elevation ridges and peaks and 6 to 12 inches is expected in lower elevation mountain areas.

CNN’s Mary Gilbert and Cindy Von Quednow contributed to this report.

