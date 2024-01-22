Hugs are medicine and their key is oxytocin

#Hugs #medicine #key #oxytocin

There are those who accompany, who say goodbye. There are also those of reunion and joy. They can have many meanings, but hugs are always signs of affection. And above all, they are healers. In every sense.

“It has been proven that hugging relieves physical pain,” explains psychiatrist and writer Marian Rojas Estapé. And the explanation lies in all the substances that the body releases when a hug occurs. Dopamine, serotonin, endorphins… are neurotransmitters that produce a calming, analgesic effect, causing a feeling of well-being.

“Oxytocin is the key to hugs. It reduces stress and anxiety”

But what is produced above all when we make that gesture is oxytocin, a substance that acts as a hormone and neurotransmitter and is “the key to hugs.” “When one releases oxytocin, it can lower levels of stress, tension, and anxiety. That person can sleep better, and feel that their immune system is regulated,” explains Dr. Rojas. “Those who receive hugs feel better both psychologically and physically.”

Eight hugs a day, for eight seconds

How long does a hug have to last to produce that relief? According to American researcher Paul J. Zak, after eight seconds stress levels begin to decrease. And after twenty, a state of relaxation and calm occurs. Another measure is daily hugs. According to psychotherapist Virginia Satir, we need four hugs a day to survive, eight to maintain ourselves and twelve to grow.

“We investigate oxytocin to discover possible social alterations”

Oxytocin is researched at the CSIC Institute of Neurosciences. “We work with 3D techniques on brain circuits, to see how they are formed during development and to be able to identify possible alterations and social disorders,” says Sandra Jurado, director of the Department of Cellular Neurobiology at the CSIC.

But the hug is not only influenced by neural circuits. So do parenting styles, attachment bonds, and childhood experiences. “On a biochemical level we are all equal, but not all of us hug with the same intensity or the same number of times,” explains psychoanalyst Susana Ruiz.

“The hugs we were given as children influence the hugs we give as adults”

“Does that mean that all babies who receive affection are going to be affectionate? No. But how we have been cared for when we are little helps a lot when it comes to relating when we are older.”

Hugs: more oxytocin, less cortisol

During the pandemic we miss hugs a lot, and this absence also had an impact on our mental health. “At that time we became intoxicated with cortisol, which is the hormone of fear, stress, uncertainty… and they prohibited us from oxytocin: don’t hug yourself, don’t touch yourself,” reasons Rojas Estapé.

But now, do we hug each other enough? Maybe less than what is recommended. Don’t forget, and don’t just hug today because it is this day. A hug, or a few, are always medicine.