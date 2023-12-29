Huh? Does Marco from ‘Winter full of love’ reveal the outcome here?

#Huh #Marco #Winter #full #love #reveal #outcome

The search for love is what is currently occupying Marco in Winter full of love, where he is determinedly looking for a partner.

Who is Marco?



Adventure is Marco’s second nature. He embraces walks through snowy landscapes, ski tours, husky adventures, even ice baths don’t scare him. His ultimate date? Go into nature together with your Landrover equipped with a roof tent, and then enjoy together around a crackling campfire. He is a true bon vivant and is looking for a partner to share this adventure with. For him, his ideal woman is sparkling, sweet and wonderfully spontaneous, a touch of quirkiness only makes her more interesting. Being adventurous is an absolute must for him.

Searching for love



Three potential love candidates have already visited his own boutique hotel. Tineke came by first, but despite the fun, Marco didn’t feel a connection. Tineke had not yet left and hairdresser Joyce was already on the doorstep. The two also had fun together, especially during their journey through the winter landscape. Yet Marco did not find the love he was looking for with her either. Before he could catch his breath from all the impressions, the next candidate arrived: Joyce. Although they share the same name, this Joyce is a completely different type.

Boutique hotel sold



However, the boutique hotel where he receives the women turns out to no longer be his property. The Herangtunet hotel in Heggenes, Norway, has had new owners, Danielle and Dennis, since November 2023. They made their dream come true by leaving the Netherlands behind and diving in the pristine wilderness of Norway’s Valdes region. “We are grateful for the opportunity to continue this unique place that Marco and Marie-José, the previous owners, transformed from a traditional Norwegian wooden farm into a luxurious and intimate boutique hotel,” they write on their website. “Their dedication has left an indelible impression and we will preserve the essence of their vision and give it our own interpretation.”

Does Marco reveal the outcome of ‘Winter full of love’?



With Marco’s sudden departure from the B&B in Norway, one burning question awaits us all: has Cupid shot his arrows? Perhaps Marco discovered his ardent love and that is why he returns to the Netherlands. Or is he now running another B&B in Norway with his new lover? On Instagram and Airbnb he shares something about a Lake Lodge in Vrådal, about a five-hour drive from Heggenes. What do you think (or hope)?

