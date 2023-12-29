Huh? Does Marco from ‘Winter full of love’ reveal the outcome here?

#Huh #Marco #Winter #full #love #reveal #outcome

The search for love is what is currently occupying Marco in Winter full of love, where he is determinedly looking for a partner.

Who is Marco?

Adventure is Marco’s second nature. He embraces walks through snowy landscapes, ski tours, husky adventures, even ice baths don’t scare him. His ultimate date? Go into nature together with your Landrover equipped with a roof tent, and then enjoy together around a crackling campfire. He is a true bon vivant and is looking for a partner to share this adventure with. For him, his ideal woman is sparkling, sweet and wonderfully spontaneous, a touch of quirkiness only makes her more interesting. Being adventurous is an absolute must for him.

Searching for love

Three potential love candidates have already visited his own boutique hotel. Tineke came by first, but despite the fun, Marco didn’t feel a connection. Tineke had not yet left and hairdresser Joyce was already on the doorstep. The two also had fun together, especially during their journey through the winter landscape. Yet Marco did not find the love he was looking for with her either. Before he could catch his breath from all the impressions, the next candidate arrived: Joyce. Although they share the same name, this Joyce is a completely different type.

Boutique hotel sold

However, the boutique hotel where he receives the women turns out to no longer be his property. The Herangtunet hotel in Heggenes, Norway, has had new owners, Danielle and Dennis, since November 2023. They made their dream come true by leaving the Netherlands behind and diving in the pristine wilderness of Norway’s Valdes region. “We are grateful for the opportunity to continue this unique place that Marco and Marie-José, the previous owners, transformed from a traditional Norwegian wooden farm into a luxurious and intimate boutique hotel,” they write on their website. “Their dedication has left an indelible impression and we will preserve the essence of their vision and give it our own interpretation.”

Does Marco reveal the outcome of ‘Winter full of love’?

With Marco’s sudden departure from the B&B in Norway, one burning question awaits us all: has Cupid shot his arrows? Perhaps Marco discovered his ardent love and that is why he returns to the Netherlands. Or is he now running another B&B in Norway with his new lover? On Instagram and Airbnb he shares something about a Lake Lodge in Vrådal, about a five-hour drive from Heggenes. What do you think (or hope)?

Paul and Debbie, the brand new couple from B&B full of love, cannot believe their happiness. But which of the two is actually the most romantic? Who needs the most attention? And who dances better?

Source: Winter full of love, Herangtunet

29 december 2023

Also read

Also Read:  Chain accident on the "Death Road", resulting in 3 victims. The red intervention plan was activated

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

What hospitals are covered by AXA insurance in Saudi Arabia?
What hospitals are covered by AXA insurance in Saudi Arabia?
Posted on
“The risk is too great”: Animal shelters refuse to allow seniors to buy dogs
“The risk is too great”: Animal shelters refuse to allow seniors to buy dogs
Posted on
Ukrainian intelligence revealed two of the Kremlin’s biggest fears
Ukrainian intelligence revealed two of the Kremlin’s biggest fears
Posted on
Students hacked Tesla cars with equipment for… 600 euros
Students hacked Tesla cars with equipment for… 600 euros
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News