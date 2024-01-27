Huliak’s partner became the director of the office of the head of the State Nature Protection

This was pointed out by the former state secretary Kiča.

BRATISLAVA. The partner of Rudolf Huliak became the director of the office of the head of the State Nature Protection. Michal Kiča, the former state secretary of the Ministry of the Environment, pointed this out on the social network.

According to Kič, Eva Pšídová had not worked at the ministry before.

The Director General of the State Nature Protection, Štefan Kyseľ, ran for the Slovak National Party in the parliamentary elections and is a member of the presidency of the National Coalition, Rudolf Huliak’s party.

“While experts are massively fired from the department under Tarab’s leadership, they are being replaced by incompetent party cadres, especially poachers and, most recently, various family members of high-ranking officials,” Kiča wrote on Facebook.

