Hulk announces that he will be a father for the second time with his ex-partner’s favorite niece

A couple of years ago, the Brazilian footballer Givanildo Vieira Luis Fernando de Souzabetter known as Hulkmade an impact by starring in a love triangle worthy of a soap opera.

And the forward of the Atlético Mineiro He separated from the mother of his children, Iran Angelo de Souzaafter 12 years together and just eight months later confirmed his relationship with Camila Angelothe “favorite” niece of her former partner.

“Another son, another blessing”

Now, the athlete, who had already had three children with his first partner, announced that he will become a father again with his current wife. In April 2022, they welcomed his first-born daughter, whom they named He will.

“I want to thank you for the countless messages on the subject of my wife’s pregnancy. Another son, another blessing that God has given me. I am very grateful to God. “It was nothing new to my family,” Hulk announced.

Along the same lines, he explained that “we decided not to publish it before because, in the end, it was our decision. Soon we will be sharing here with you what the sex of our next baby will be. But the most important thing is that it comes full of health to make us happy “.

Iran Angelo’s disappointment

In 2021, Iran Angelo referred for the first time to the story of “forbidden love” between his ex-partner and his niece, revealing the drama he had to face due to this link.

“I wake up and go to sleep without understanding why everything happened to me. The pain is very great, sometimes I think it will rip my heart out”the woman began by saying, in statements to the newspaper Récord.

Likewise, he explained, that “I gave everything to this girl since she came into the world. I sacrificed my dreams so many times to make your dreams come true. And here I’m not just talking about material goods, because these are easy to give when you have money, but love, affection, attention, respect, everything.”

He then stated that “She knew my weaknesses, insecurities, pains, fears. (…) If I was wrong, my God, it was because I loved and trusted too much.”

