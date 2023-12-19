Hulk will be a father for the fifth time – Ferver

It will be the Brazilian player’s second child with Camila Ângelo, his ex-wife’s niece.

Hulk and his companion, Camila Ângelo Photo: DR 12/19/2023 • 01 H 30

Hulk, 37, is expecting his fifth child. The former FC Porto player – the star now represents Atlético Mineiro – was very happy with the increase in his family.

“I am grateful for the countless messages I have been receiving about my wife’s pregnancy. Another child, another blessing that God has given me”, said the athlete.

“It wasn’t news to my family and those closest to me. My children didn’t know and I had agreed to tell them when they went on vacation with me. They were very happy,” he added.

Remember that Hulk is the father of Ian, Thiago and Alice, the result of his already ended marriage with Iran Ângelo. In 2022, the footballer and Camila Ângelo, his ex-wife’s niece, became parents of Zaya.

