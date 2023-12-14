HUMAN RIGHTS – Still a long way to go

Madagascar still has a long way to go in respecting human rights. The country, as a member of the United Nations system, adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. But much remains to be done if the values ​​and standards set out in this Declaration are to be fully realized. The fact that Madagascar is one of the poorest countries in the world proves that most Human Rights are not respected.

Yesterday, during the celebration of Human Rights Day and the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the Representative of Civil Society, Dina Randrianaivojaona, denounced the acts of non-respect of Human Rights which will against human dignity. “Recognizing Rights is no longer enough. We must apply them,” she declared, on occasion. Seth Andriamarohasina, president of the Independent National Human Rights Commission (CNIDH), for his part, appealed to everyone to take their responsibilities. “The Universal Declaration of Human Rights is a revolutionary agreement to defend freedom, a foundation of equality, dignity, justice and peace in the world. Promote Human Rights for all, everywhere,” said Issa Sanogo, Resident Coordinator of the United Nations System.

Miangalya Ralitera

